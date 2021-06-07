New aluminium Patrol embraces the mullet movement with radical geometry.







Mullet bikes might become the trend of this season and Transition has always valued being an early adopter.

With the mixed wheel size theory having been proven in downhill racing, and demand for 27.5” enduro bikes fading, the mullet might revive some familiar 650b enduro bike model ranges.

It might be slacker than your DH bike

Transition’s Patrol platform is now available with a 29er front wheel, trailed by a 27.5” at the rear. This mullet configuration allows for 160mm of travel at both ends, with additional rollover benefits at the front (credit that 29er wheel) and faster acceleration from apex to corner clipping point, thanks to the smaller 27.5” rear wheel.

With the move to mullet, Transition has reshaped the Patrol’s frame angles and they are very progressive, in terms of overall geometry.

Riding at its recommended 160mm front fork specification, the new Patrol has a 63.5° head angle, which can be tipped back even further, to 63°, by adjusting the flip chip. If you want a downhill bike head angle on your enduro rig, this latest Patrol can most certainly oblige.

Supporting the new Patrol’s overall stability are size specific chainstays. The small and medium frames have 436mm chainstays, with large and extra-large Patrols, measuring 442mm. Reach numbers are decent too, with the size large Patrol rating at 480mm.

Mullet enduro bikes are going to be ridden down gnar. To reduce the deep annoyance and crash risk of pedal strikes, Transition’s product planners have fitted all Patrols, regardless of size, with short 165mm cranks.

Patrol frame cost and build kits

Three build kits are on offer. The entry-level Patrol uses a Marzocchi Bomber Z1 fork, Fox Float X Performance shock, Shimano Deore M6120 brakes and M6100 drivetrain. Rims are Stans Flow Ds.

Transition’s mid-tier Patrol uses a RockShox ZEB Ultimate fork, SuperDeluxe Ultimate air shock, SRAM Code RSC brakes and GX drivetrain bits. Rims upgrade to Stans Flow S1. The premium build sees Fox Float 38 Factory fork up front, using the Grip 2 damper, with a Float X2 shock at the rear. Brakes and drivetrain are Shimano XT and DT Swiss supplies EX1700 rims.

All of these new mullet Patrols roll a combination of Schwalbe Magic Mary and Big Betty tyres, in the 2.4” width casing.

Frame and shock prices start at £2,199.95, with the Deore build kit retailing at £3,699.95. Transition’s Patrol GX build sells for £4,699.95 and the premium XT version prices at £5,399.95.