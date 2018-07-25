New black ‘Bomper’ trail open at Black Mountains Cycle Centre

Yet another reason to (re)visit BMCC

The new black grade Bomper track brings the total of tracks at Black Mountains Cycle Centre up to a whopping sixteen! We can’t wait to give them all a spin.

>>> Black Mountains Cycle Centre saved!

The Brecon Beacons has always been a great spot for big natural riding and epic views, and now it has its first purpose-built bike park, complete with jumps, tractor uplift, big berms and summer barbecues.

Black Mountains Cycle Centre trail guide

Superflo, Blue

Ninja Alley, Black

Full Moto, Black

Brown Pow, Black

Berm Baby Berm, Blue

Well Oiled Weasel, Blue

Missing Link, Blue

Rabbit Run, Blue

Red Dragon, Red

Outback, Red

Wild Wood, Red

Tidy Darts, Black

G Force, Black

The Bridge, Red

Moto, Red

Bomper, Black

The Black Mountains Cycle Centre is the area’s first purpose-built bike park, complete with jumps, tractor uplift, big berms and summer barbecues.

Think of it as a lower-key Bike Park Wales, says trail-builder Nikki Whiles, whose company Trailcraft designed and built the tracks.

A push-up pass costs £5 a day, or it’s £25 with the weekend uplift. To organise a midweek uplift, see blackmountainscyclecentre.com.

Black Mountains Cycle Centre location

Great Llwygy Farm

Abergavenny

NP7 7PE

Jo and Gwenda Binns opened the Black Mountains Cycle Centre in 2014 branching out into mountain biking from farming. They brought in Gary Broad to build the trails and then Shawn Bevan from Trailcraft to sculpt jumps and flow. The trail is around one kilometre long, descends 600ft and has jumps and lines sprouting off the main track.

“It’s very similar in character to Afan Bike Park,” explains Nikki. “But it’s lower-key and shonkier! I mean that in a good way — the farmer rocks up in his tractor to take you to the top of the hill, with great natural trails that Shawn could get creative on. The location is stunning too.”

It’s a downhill venue so the trails are steep, but everything is either roll-able or has a chicken line so you can bail out if you don’t think your skills are up to the job.

Nikki told us there’s a massive 30ft step down and then a 30ft hip if you’re keen! “There’s not a lot in the UK that can rival it,” he says.