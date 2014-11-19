Mountain biking by car (VIDEO)

Ever wondered what mountain biking by car would be like? Complete with gaps, north shore woodwork and a wall rides? Pretty good fun, is the answer

Watch this insane video of off-road racer RJ Anderson driving a modified RZR car around trail that looks good enough to ride on a mountain bike.

It took more than a year to put the video together, and is filmed on a trail with more that 20 features. We particularly like the 100 foot road gap over a logging truck and the helter-skelter that would put many a freeride trail to shame.

Called XP1K2, the movie is shot in a 600-acre forest near Mount Baker, Washington. The blurb says he’s driving a custom Holz Racing built Polaris RZR XP 1000 Side-by-Side (SxS), complete with a Polaris ProStar 1000 Muzzys Performance engine and custom Walker Evans Racing shocks… we don’t know what that means either.

The trail itself took a team of 10 over a month to build. The ladder sections took two to three days each to weld and cover in wood.