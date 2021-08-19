Canyon adds travel and burlier build kits to its Lux range, creating a short-travel trail bike.

Canyon has added a down-country derivative to its Lux range of XC race bikes.

The German customer direct brand’s Lux Trail features a redesigned front triangle, altering geometry to a more progressive set of angles and numbers. Rear travel sets at 110mm.

Lux Trail goes longer and slacker

With the Lux Trail, Canyon takes the proven Lux rear triangle, with those flex stays, and mounts it to a reshaped front triangle. This delivers a reach gain of approximately 20mm per frame size and the ability to run two hydration bottles, in the front triangle.

For reference, the reach on a size large is 480mm, which is very much on-trend, for a contemporary downcountry bike.

Front travel increases to a standard 120mm across the Lux Trail range, and most importantly – the forks options are all 34- or 35mm stanchion components from Fox or RockShox.

With stouter 120mm front forks, the Canyon Lux Trail is 2.5° slacker than a conventional XC orientated Lux. That sets this new downcountry option at a 67.5° head angle.

Trail tyres, too

Beyond the core geometry changes to its front triangle, the Lux Trail is also finished in a selection of components more given to trail riding.

Instead of narrow XC handlebars and a negative rise stem, the Lux Trail uses a RaceFace Next cockpit that measures 760mm wide, with a 60mm stem.

Dropper seatposts are standard, too, and Canyon’s product people have selected generously sized tyres with an adequately aggressively tread pattern. Three of the four Lux Trail builds roll Schwalbe’s new Wicked Will 2.4” up front, with a Racing Ralph 2.35” at the rear.

The Lux Trail CF 8 gives riders a Maxxis option, with 2.4” Rekons up front, trailed by 2.35” Rekon Race tyres at the back.

Many build options

Canyon’s Lux Trail starts at £3349, with the CF6 specification, which includes a Fox 34 SC Performance fork, Shimano SLX build kit and DT Swiss X1900 wheels.

Upgrade to CF7 and you gain Shimano XT drivetrain and stoppers, with the wheelset spec evolving to DT Swiss XRC1700. All for £4399.

If you want a Trail Lux with RockShox’s SID 35 Select+, that will be the £5399 CF8 variant. It also rolls DT Swiss XRC1501 wheels and uses a SRAM GX wireless drivetrain and Reverb AXS dropper.

You can go sub-11kg

Canyon has also curated the Emily Batty limited edition CF9 version of its new Trail Lux, priced at £5899.

This bike uses a Fox 34 SC Factory fork, Shimano XTR finishing kit and DT Swiss XRC1200 wheels.

The Trail Lux runs a 10.9- to 12.1kg weight grading, from the CF9 to CF6.