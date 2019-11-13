Top 10 cities of the most mountain bike mad people in UK

Well, according to Tweeks Cycles anyway

Which cities are home to the most mountain bike mad people? Tweeks Cycles has mined Google to reveal who’s searching for mountain bike stuff the most.

Top 10 MTBing cities in UK

Gloucester Cardiff Swansea Chester Lichfield Leicester Hereford Bristol Derby Inverness

Tweeks Cycles analysed its own data for the last three years which supported Google’s data, it found that Wales was the biggest spending country on mountain bike related purchases, accumulating at 8.7% of overall sales in this category. Customers in Gloucester were the biggest spenders ahead of customers in Cardiff, Swansea and Chester. Only one city in Scotland – Inverness – featured in the top 10.

Tweeks Cycles has created a guide to each of the major trails and trail centres around the UK.

Chris Turner, Tweeks Cycles MD: “At Tweeks Cycles, our mission has always been to support cycling enthusiasts and we want to help everyone get out on their bikes as much as possible – that’s why we’ve tailored the guide to reflect different abilities.

“Creating the guide was an opportunity for us to help cyclists from all over the UK. We have great knowledge of the different trails and centres, and know our customers are always looking to improve their riding ability and try out new trails. We wanted to offer our customers a valuable resource that gives them everything they need to know about trails in their area and further afield, too, so if you’re looking for a new challenge or somewhere to take the family, this guide will help you on your way.”