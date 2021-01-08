Rapidé's frame debut is the long and adaptable Tigré, capable of running 140mm forks and multiple axle standards.

If you are after a quiver-killer hardtail, the new Rapidé Tigré is a definite candidate.

For those mountain bikers who seek unrivalled versatility, the Tigré offers a diversity of build outcomes.

Rapidé’s designers wanted to produce a classic steel trail riding hardtail, that could be repurposed in a variety of roles, quickly and easily, by a home mechanic.

The frame’s tubing is proven 4130-series chromoly, with geometry specific butting profiles. Available in three frame sizes (medium, large and extra-large), the Tigré is definitely on trend with contemporary geometry.

Works with dual axle standards

If you like the idea of a hardcore hardtail, the Tigré’s head tube is certified to run forks up to 140mm, which tips it to a 65.2° head angle. On a size large Tigré there is also a generous 487mm of reach.

Settle on a 120mm fork, to configure more of trail bike, and the head angle steepens to 66°, with reach growing to 496mm on a size large.

Beyond the progressive geometry, the Tigré has also been designed to be wonderfully adaptable. Its rear triangle clears a 29×3.0” tyre, which means that mud clearance should be an issue, even when trail riding in the depths of a British winter.

The rear dropouts can accommodate both the 12×142 and 12×148 axle standards, without having to use adaptors. Rapidé has cleverly used a 145mm median rear axle spacing, with chambered edges, that allows for 1.5mm of contracting or expanding flex, tensioned by deeper threads.

One gear is always the right idea

If you wish to conserve your drivetrain budget by riding single-speed during the muddiest weather months, that is easy to do. Great 29er steel hardtail frames always tickle the fancy of single-speed riding and the Tigré obliges with its sliding rear dropouts.

The 73mm threaded bottom bracket also promises creak-free riding, especially if you are a committed all-year hardtail rider.

Ease of maintenance is provided by external drivetrain and brake cable routing, with an allowance for stealth dropper posts. If you wish to run an older specification externally routed dropper seatpost, the Tigré has cable guides to facilitate that.

The Rapidé Tigré is available in black, red or white.