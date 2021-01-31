The Zodiac is a 140mm 29er dual-suspension frame that commands quite a premium price.

Colorado is home to some of America’s best trails and has become a hotbed of boutique frame brands.

The latest one of these to chance their hand at a steel dual-suspension bike, is Myth.

Based in Durango, Myth specialized in steel hardtails. With the Zodiac, its first foray into the realm of dual-suspension bikes, the brand wants to deliver a durable long-travel 29er.

A considered single-pivot

For all boutique steel mountain bike brands, the challenge of building a contemporary dual-suspension bike is its suspension configuration. There are limitations with steel construction and the issue of patents, rendering most bikes of this type as single-pivot designs.

Myth has gone the single-pivot route too, with its Zodiac delivering 140mm of rear travel, balanced by a 150mm fork at the front. The pivot placement is clever, with the shock yoke orientating Zodiac’s upper pivot behind the main pivot, creating a rising leverage rate.

The bike’s suspension design has a leverage ratio that plays nice with both air and coil shocks, 210x55mm in size.

Standards are what one would expect on a steel 29er dual-suspension bike, with a 73mm threaded bottom bracket and 44mm headtube. There is a 31.6mm seat tube, with provision for stealth dropper routing, 12x148mm aft axle spacing and the rear chainstay has a 180mm post brake mount.

Sizes for everyone

Myth is offering a generous spread of five sizes with the Zodiac and for geometry reference, we will look at the numbers on its large. With the 150mm front fork in place, it slackens to a 65° head angle, with 482mm of reach.

The Zodiac’s frame is constructed from air-hardened 4130 chromoly and it has an interesting triple triangulated rear section, for added lateral stiffness.

Pricing for the Zodiac steel dual-suspension 29er is not inexpensive. Myth is asking $2599 for a frame (without a shock) and builds start at $5999.