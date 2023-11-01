The Vitus Mythique 27 VR is the perfect starter MTB and this is the cheapest it’s ever been

Looking to get started in mountain biking, or keen to upgrade to full-suspension from a hardtail, then Vitus's Mythique 27 VR is currently on sale for Black Friday at less than £1k.
38% off Vitus Mythique 27 VR! Was
£1,599.99, now £999.99
Under a grand for a top handling full-suspension bike? What’s not to like? This is an amazing first rung on the mountain biking ladder for anyone, with a full alloy frame, modern geometry, X-Fusion suspension and a dropper post. Grab one while you can. Read our full review on the Vitus Mythique 29 VRX.
Best of all, there’s a dropper post that lets you raise and lower your saddle depending on the terrain by just pushing a lever on the handlebars. When we tested the Vitus Mythique 29 VRX, we rated it 10/10 and said: “Speed, smiles, and style; the new Vitus Mythique VRX has all in equal measure. It’s a trail bike that covers a huge remit without the hefty price tag to match. And while every price-point bike is a compromise, Vitus has emphasised the things that matter most to ride quality, without leaving any glaring holes in the specification. The fact that the frame looks every bit as polished as high-end bikes, just adds to the overall appeal.”