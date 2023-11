The Vitus Mythique 27 VR is the perfect starter MTB and this is the cheapest it’s ever been

We’re closing in on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and that means retailers are starting to jump the gun with early sales events before the official period between the 24th and 27th of November. Good news for bargain hunters, as there’s even more deals and even more potential for savings. We’re already seeing loads of sales from the best mountain bike retailers well before the main Amazon event has even begun its build-up. So even if you’re not after a new bike, it’s worth keeping an eye on our main Black Friday Mountain Bike Deals hub for loads of other discounts and savings on everything from bikes to winter cleaning kits. We’ll be continually updating it over the Black Friday period.

38% off Vitus Mythique 27 VR! Was £1,599.99 , now £999.99

Under a grand for a top handling full-suspension bike? What’s not to like? This is an amazing first rung on the mountain biking ladder for anyone, with a full alloy frame, modern geometry, X-Fusion suspension and a dropper post. Grab one while you can. Read our full review on the Vitus Mythique 29 VRX. View Deal at Chain Reaction Cycles

One deal that caught our eye is this one, for the highly recommended Vitus Mythique suspension bike for less than £1k. With 38% off, that’s cheaper than the Calibre Line T2-27 that recently won our Hardtail of the Year test ! Down from £1,599.99, the Vitus Mythique 27 VR gets a modern, hydroformed 6061 aluminium frame available in four sizes. Suspension travel is 130mm front and rear, making it perfect for a wide variety of trail riding, and there are 27.5in wheels front and rear to give excellent strength and agility. Those wheels are shod with excellent Maxxis High Roller II tyres, and driven by a single-ring drivetrain for maximum simplicity and weight saving. A wide-range 10 speed cassette provides high and low ratios for steep climbs and fast descents, while capable Shimano hydraulic disc brakes allow you to control that speed in total confidence.

Best of all, there’s a dropper post that lets you raise and lower your saddle depending on the terrain by just pushing a lever on the handlebars. When we tested the Vitus Mythique 29 VRX, we rated it 10/10 and said: “Speed, smiles, and style; the new Vitus Mythique VRX has all in equal measure. It’s a trail bike that covers a huge remit without the hefty price tag to match. And while every price-point bike is a compromise, Vitus has emphasised the things that matter most to ride quality, without leaving any glaring holes in the specification. The fact that the frame looks every bit as polished as high-end bikes, just adds to the overall appeal.”