The updated E-Zesty is the only bike you need, according to Lapierre

The lightest light-assist all-mountain bike on the market? That’s what Lapierre says about the new E-Zesty, updated with new carbon layup, 29er wheels and the latest Fazua drive system.

First launched back in 2019, the original E-Zesty was one of the first light assist or ‘diet’ eMTBs. It had a carbon frame, 27.5mm wheels and a beefy 150mm of travel making it also one of the first lower-powered e-bikes designed for all-mountain use. Fast forward to 2023, and Lapierre has updated the E-Zesty for the modern e-mountain biker with fresh geometry, bigger wheels, slightly less travel and a brand-new lightweight Fazua motor.

Need to know:

Carbon frame with updated layup for lighter weight

New Fazua Ride 60 motor and 430Wh integrated battery, plus 210Wh range extender battery option

140mm travel front and rear

29er wheels

Flip chip for optional mixed wheel set up

4 sizes: S, M, L and XL

The bike is, according to Lapierre, still aimed at the all-mountain rider, but the changes mean that versatility has significantly increased. So much so, Lapierre says, that this is all the bike you need – the one bike quiver, if you will.

And, with a claimed full bike weight of 18 kg in a size medium, it’s impressively lightweight.

Frame and geometry

The frame, like the original, remains carbon, but the layup has been optimised for increased lightness and stiffness, and therefore a more efficient ride. Apart from the inherent benefit of having a lighter bike, these two factors together also make for increased battery life, since the less energy gets sucked up moving a heavy, compliant frame, the more there is available for actual riding.

An increase in HM (High Modulus) and UHM (Ultra High Modulus) carbon fibres decreases weight and increases the stiffness, meaning that the new E-Zesty frame weighs in at a reported, impressive 2.630kg for the size medium.

Geometry has also been updated to modern specs, with seat angle increased to 77 degrees with a corresponding shortening of the reach. The top tube slope has been dropped by 1cm from 3 to 4 cm, with a correspondingly shorter seat tube, increasing standover. Thanks to the 29er wheels and geometry changes, the wheelbase has increased, adding more stability to the bike, while the bottom bracket drop has moved to 30mm (15mm on the first generation E-Zesty). Head tube angle sits at 65 degrees.

To counteract any sluggishness the big wheels and long wheelbase might tip over into, yet maintain stability at speed, the updated E-Zesty has short asymmetric chainstays to add a more dynamic feel to the ride. These are 10mm longer on the size L and XL.

Finally, while the bike is designed around and comes as a 29er, a geometry flip chip allows the rear wheel to be swapped out for a 27.5 to increase the snap and pop of the ride – mullet fans rejoice!

Suspension

While the suspension travel has dropped from 150mm front and rear to 140mm, Lapierre states that thanks to other kinematic updates, the result should still feel as bottomless as required for tech-ier trails and chunky descents, but also offer a more versatile ride that excels as climbing as well as descending.

The rear shock is still located in a low position through the seat tube, with a four bar linkage suspension system which improves anti-kickback and anti-squat. A longer rear mudguard offers increased protection; an improvement we’re happy to see, particularly for any riders who tend to have muddy trail conditions for much of their riding.

Drive unit

One of the biggest elements of this update is the new Fazua Ride 60 drive unit, which Lapierre says weighs in at 1.96kg, and the 430wh battery, both of which are integrated into the frame and impressively discreet.

The whole system comes in at a reported 4.26kg, compared to 4.61kg on the old system, which represents a saving of 400g. The increased battery size offers around 72% more range too, and can be further increased by adding the 210wh range extender which sits within the frame on the down tube.

On the top tube, an LED display shows current battery level for easy monitoring.

Finally, like most eBike systems, Fazua offers a smartphone app which can be paired with the bike, and allows motor settings to be customised.

Lapierre E-Zesty range

There are two bikes in the updated E-Zesty range; the E-Zesty AM 9.4 and the E-Zesty AM LTD.

Lapierre E-Zesty AM 9.4

Price: TBC

TBC Frame : Full carbon UD SLI

: Full carbon UD SLI Fork: RockShox Lyrik Select+ Charger 3 RC2 29’’ 15×110 150mm 44mm offset

RockShox Lyrik Select+ Charger 3 RC2 29’’ 15×110 150mm 44mm offset Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select+ 210x55mm

RockShox Super Deluxe Select+ 210x55mm Drive unit and battery: NEW Fazua RIDE 60 drive pack + 430Wh battery pack / Ring control remote

NEW Fazua RIDE 60 drive pack + 430Wh battery pack / Ring control remote Drivetrain: Shimano Deore

Shimano Deore Brakes: Shimano SLX M7120 4 pistons

Shimano SLX M7120 4 pistons Wheels and tyres: Lapierre eAM+ alloy 28H, 622x31c Straight Pull, Micro Spline Driver, Tubeless Ready, Front: Maxxis Assegai 3C MaxxTerra, EXO+, 29×2.5 WT, 60TPI, TR, Rear: Maxxis Minion DHR II, EXO, 29×2.4 WT, 60TPI, TR

Lapierre E-Zesty AM LTD

Price: TBC

TBC Frame: eZesty AM Full carbon UD SLI

eZesty AM Full carbon UD SLI Fork: RockShox Pike Ultimate Charger 3 RC2 29’’ 15×110 140mm 44mm offset

RockShox Pike Ultimate Charger 3 RC2 29’’ 15×110 140mm 44mm offset Shock: RockShox Deluxe Ultimate 210x55mm

RockShox Deluxe Ultimate 210x55mm Drive unit and battery: NEW Fazua RIDE 60 drive pack + 430Wh battery pack / Ring control remote

NEW Fazua RIDE 60 drive pack + 430Wh battery pack / Ring control remote Drivetrain: Shimano SLX

Shimano SLX Brakes: Shimano XT M8120 4 pistons

Shimano XT M8120 4 pistons Wheels and tyres: Lapierre eAM+ alloy 28H, 622x31c Straight Pull, Micro Spline Driver, Tubeless Ready, Front: Maxxis Assegai 3C MaxxTerra, EXO+, 29×2.5 WT, 60TPI, TR Rear: Maxxis Minion DHR II, EXO, 29×2.4 WT, 60TPI, TR

