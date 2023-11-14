The Troy Lee Designs A1 is still one of the best helmets around… and at £40 we’ve never seen it so cheap

£39.99 for a Troy Lee helmet has got to be something of a record, it's an mbr staff favourite, former Editor's Choice winner and now Tredz is practically giving it away
Black Friday and Cyber Monday is fast approaching, and over the weekend we’ll be bringing you the best deals to be had around our mucky sport. But it looks like some of the biggest bike retailers are breaking cover and releasing their best deals early. Officially, Black Friday takes place on November 24 this year and wraps up with Cyber Monday on November 27, but Tredz is getting ahead of the weekend with an amazing array of Troy Lee Designs gear and helmets.
Troy Lee Designs A1
Troy Lee Designs A1 | Save 70% at Tredz
£130, now £39.99
The TLD A1 was Troy Lee’s first go at at full face, and they absolutely nailed it. So much so, it’s still the personal favourite of a couple of us at mbr. Troy Lee brings great protection with extended side and back coverage, a MIPS liner, and twins it with some of the comfiest padding to grace a helmet.
Not the coolest helmet in the summer, it shines in the winter when you could actually do with a helmet with a little more padding. Read the full review of the Troy Lee A1.
Pick of the TLD bunch for is is the A1 MIPS helmet, it was the brand’s first full face helmet and introduced the world to the idea of extended coverage, with a dropped back and low sides for extra protection. Not only that, TLD decided to port across the padding from its full-face helmets like the D2, and still today it’s one of the comfiest helmets out there.
There was always one slight problem with the A1 though, it wasn’t well ventilated enough. However, coming into winter that’s no bad thing, and plenty of here at mbr still ride with the A1 when the mercury drops. In fact it’s one of my favourite winter helmets when I want maximum protection. For £39.99 the Troy Lee Designs A1 is just astonishing value now at Tredz.
Troy Lee Designs Flowline MIPS
Troy Lee Designs Flowline MIPS | Save 55% at Tredz
£100, now £44.99
The Flowline MIPS from Troy Lee is my go-to helmet, for the simple reason it looks amazing in its metallic paint. Luckily then, it’s also one of the safest open face helmets around, while the padding and fit inside make it a comfy place to be. Read the full review of the Troy Lee Designs Flowline MIPS
I’ve been wearing the Flowline MIPS throughout the summer, and only part of the reason is because it’s such a safe place for your head. A five-star rating in Virginia Tech rating, and an NTA 8776 e-bike standard pass, mean it’s up there with the best at protecting your noggin. The other reason is it just looks so darned good, the Flowline comes in some incredible colour options and none more so than the metallic copper, IMHO. I was more than happy to recommend the Flowline when it cost £100 thanks to the light weight and comfy fit, but at £44.99 we want to shout this from the rooftops.
Troy Lee Designs Stage Full Face Enduro
Troy Lee Designs Stage helmet | Save 27% at Tredz
£300 now £219.99
The Troy Lee Stage helmet deserves shouting about because it twins the light weight and breathability of an open face, with the extra protection of a downhill lid. That makes it a genuine option on all your rides, whether you’re uplifting at the bike park or out for a winter trail ride. And with nearly a third off this is a deal not to be sniffed at. Read our review of the Troy Lee Designs Stage helmet.
The Stage pretty much defines the lightweight full face helmet category for us, it’s ridiculously light, at 700g, but still manages to exceed full face DH standards. With a dual density foam EPS and MIPS liner, as well as reinforced shell and chinbar, Troy Lee has certainly worked hard to make the Stage as secure as possible. Couple that with the incredible ventilation and the uninhibited air intake, it’s like wearing an open face with more protection and we reckon you’re therefore much more likely to wear it.
The Stage retails for £300, and it’s worth the money there in our opinion. However, with £80 off it’s a steal, we’ve never seen a discount as good as this on the Stage, so it’s one to grab.