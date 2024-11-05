The Thok TP4 is an all-mountain e-bike with Bosch’s latest CX motor designed using advanced 3D printing

Prices start from just shy of £6k for Thok's distinctive TP4-R with the sophisticated Bosch CX gen 5 motor.

Italian bike manufacturer Thok has launched its newest electric mountain bike, the TP4, an all-mountain model that falls within the brand’s MIG range. It runs off the newest Bosch Performance Line CX Gen 5 drive system and 800Wh battery, and prices start from £5,998. It’s the latest in a splurge of new bikes running the Bosch Gen 5 drive system including the Orbea Wild, Merida eOne-Eighty, Santa Cruz Vala, and Sunn One. So how does it stack up against all these heavy-hitters?

Thok TP4 need to know:

Two models arriving: TP4-R at £5,998 and the TP4 LTD at £8,752

Both bikes come with 29in setups but can run a mullet setup with the included flip chip

Runs off the new Bosch Gen 5 Performance Line CX motor and 800Wh battery

160mm/150mm travel front and rear

Up to 200mm dropper post length on larger sizes

Claimed weight of 24.3kg for the TP4-R and 24.1kg for the TP4 LTD

All-mountain or enduro?

From 3D printing to Bosch’s new motor, there’s plenty to get excited about with the Thok TP4. In order to speed up the design process, and get prototypes produced quicker, Thok utilised 3D metal printing in the development stages. This meant the brand could mock up ideas and make tweaks to the frame design more easily than if they had to go back and forth with a factory in Asia. The result? An all-mountain e-bike, which apparently contains such versatile geometry, it’s actually a “link between an all-mountain and an enduro bike.”

The geometry offers a 79º seat tube and 64.5º head angle from the factory, but you can change these by half a degree using the flip chip. Thok claims the bike is an “excellent climber”, and is designed for longer adventures on trails both up and downhill.

Both bikes come with 29in wheels as standard, but can be run as a mullet by using the flip chip.

Thok TP4 spec and models

There are two models in the TP4 wheelhouse: the TP4-R and TP4 LTD. Both come with 160mm front and 150mm rear travel and the Bosch CX Gen 5 motor, but the specification varies beyond that.

The cheaper TP4-R comes with Fox Performance suspension, Thok finishing kit and dropper post, Magura MT5 4-pot brakes, 203mm rotors and a Shimano 12-speed drivetrain. It also runs Schwalbe’s hot new Radial Albert Gravity Pro 2.6in tyres front and rear (with a softer compound on the front) and DT Swiss H1900 Alloy wheels. It’s priced at £5,998.

Both come with an 800Wh battery but are compatible with 600Wh and 400Wh options as well – and if you want one from the factory with a smaller battery, you can ask Thok to do this. The TP4 is also compatible with Bosch’s PowerMore 250Wh range extender, and the TP4-R model has a 24.3kg claimed weight with the 800Wh battery.

The TP4 LTD is limited by name and by nature, with only 30 bikes being produced. It’s priced at £8,752 and comes with Ohlins suspension, Renthal finishing kit and carbon bars, DT Swiss HXC1501 carbon wheels, and a SRAM GX Eagle T-Type drivetrain.

With the 800Wh battery, the TP4 LTD has a claimed weight of 24.1kg, so just a 200g saving on the TP4-R.

Delivery for both models is expected to begin in December 2024.

thokbikes.com