Ignore the weird name, the new Teewing Turbo Force is the cheapest DJI-powered e-bike on the market, starting at just €5,499

DJI's rapid market penetration continues, with another e-bike partner announced. This time its Teewing – no, never heard of them either!

Teewing is a the latest brand to join the likes of Amflow, Unno, and Forbidden with a new e-bike powered by DJI’s game-changing Avinox motor. At €5,499 the Teewing Turbo Force also happens to be the lowest-price DJI bike so far, and with looks that are a cross between a GT Force and a Trek Fuel EXe, it could be a massive hit. Hailing from China, Teewing already sells electric scooters and folding bikes, but this is a big step-up in performance and quality.

Teewing Turbo Force need to know

Carbon e-bike powered by the DJI Avinox motor

150mm travel with a 160mm fork

29in wheels front and rear

800Wh battery

21.5kg claimed weight

850W and 105Nm torque with 1,000w and 120Nm available in short bursts

Fast charging

Prices from €5,499 to €8,699

If the race model that Teewing mistakenly teased a month ago looked a bit Euro, the production models on sale to the public are far more orthodox, with trail-ready components and neutral paint jobs. Delve below the skin, and Teewing appears to have done its homework, too, with modern sizing and geometry. And with a price tag that undercuts the Amflow PL Carbon, it’s sure to appeal to an even wider audience.

The full carbon Turbo Force frame uses a four-bar linkage, with a 55mm stroke shock producing 150mm rear wheel travel. That’s paired with a 160mm RockShox Lyrik fork up front using a 35mm chassis. DJI’s compact motor is neatly integrated into the frame and helps give the Turbo Force a lightweight, almost analogue profile.

Inside the down tube is the larger 800Wh DJI battery, which is a sound move seeing as there’s so much power on tap from the motor. Teewing includes the DJI fast charger with all models, and that will let you charge from 0-75% in 1.5 hours. Of course, there’s also the integrated DJI touchscreen embedded into the top tube, and wireless controllers on both sides of the bars.

Like Amflow, Teewing only offers the Turbo Force in three sizes, forgoing a small. The options are M, L, and XL, with a 453mm, 476mm, and 500mm reach respectively. There’s a 64.5º head angle, 77º effective seat angle, and 445mm chainstays, which is relatively short given the 29in rear wheel. Teewing claims the BB height is 345mm. All decent numbers – only the seat tube lengths seem a bit on the long side, while the dropper posts could be longer.

Teewing Turbo Force model range and prices

Three models are offered, with the base Turbo Force XT priced at €5,499. That should end up somewhere around £5k in the UK, maybe even £4,999 if we’re lucky, which would be amazing. The kit includes a RockShox Deluxe Select + shock, Lyrik Base fork, Shimano XT drivetrain, SLX brakes, and Maxxis Assegai/Dissector tyres with Exo+ casings.

At €6,699, the Turbo Force gets a SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain (not T-Type or AXS) and SRAM Motive brakes. Top of the range is the Turbo Force Pro, with Lyrik Ultimate fork, Super Deluxe Ultimate shock, SRAM GX AXS wireless drivetrain, the new Reverb AXS dropper post, and SRAM Maven brakes.

We have a Teewing test bike on the way, so look out for more details when we get our hands on it.

teewingbikes.com