Unboxing the £5,999 Amflow PL Carbon – what does it really weigh? And does the geometry match the claimed numbers?

Having got our grubby mitts on the Amflow PL Carbon, the first thing we did was make an unboxing video, stick the bike on the scales, and measure the travel and geo. So how accurate are the quoted numbers?

What did you get for Christmas? I hope it was what you’d asked Santa for. Me? Well, I got the hottest new e-bike on the market – the Amflow PL Carbon, with the DJI Avinox motor for a longterm test. Yes, I’ve must have been a very good boy…

But before I hit the packed the Amflow in the back of the van and drove it down to Italy for three weeks riding over Christmas, I wanted to get it on the scales to see exactly how much it weighs in standard trim… Spoiler alert, the size L with the stock 800Wh battery is an impressive 21.52kg. Then I wanted to measure the geometry and travel, and see if the flip chips in the aluminium shock link correct the geometry 100% when switching out the stock 29in rear wheel for a smaller 27.5in wheel to run an MX set-up. And Amflow seems to have thought of everything with its first electric mountain bike, because you can select the wheel size yourself in the Avinox app, so the motor won’t cut out below the 15.5mph/25kph assist limit when switching to MX.

Now for the geometry. We like to measure all of the bikes we review at MBR ourselves just for accuracy, rather than quoting manufacturers’ claimed figures. So while we only had one day on the Amflow PL Pro to see how it rode (and didn’t get a chance to measure it), this time round I’ve got hold of the entry-level Amflow PL in the MBR workshop to run the angle finder and tape measure over it. And the numbers are as follows.

Amflow PLCarbon measured geometry

Bike size L

Head angle 64.1º

Seat angle 69.4º

Effective SA 76.2º

BB height 341mm

Chainstay 445mm

Front centre 812mm

Wheelbase 1,257mm

Down tube 742mm

Seat tube 455mm

Top tube 621mm

Reach 470mm

Stack 639mm

Now, if you compare the geometry above to the figures published on Amflow’s website, you’ll see that the numbers do not align perfectly. The head and seat tube angles are both slightly slacker than claimed, and the BB height is a tad lower, but that’s pretty standard when measuring production bikes, as the negative spring pre-compresses the shock ever so slightly, so most bikes are slacker and lower than claimed. Which is no bad thing, right? And if you’re not going to take manufacturers’ claimed geometry at face value, well you’d best measure the vertical wheel travel too. So that’s exactly what I did with the Amflow (and every other full suspension bike we get in for review). But why vertical, when most full suspension bikes have curved or slightly rearward axle paths? It’s because it’s the only number that matters when it comes to travel. Here’s why. Let’s do a thought experiment. You have a special bike with 150mm frame travel and it also has a 100% rearward axle path. So how much travel do you have for absorbing bumps? Zero, right? It’s why measuring travel along the axle path gives an artificially high number.

What’s the actual travel?

So how much travel does the Amflow have? With the negative spring in the Fox Float shock charged it delivers 145mm of travel, so 5mm less than the claimed. With the negative spring discharged and the shock fully topped-out, I managed to squeeze an extra 3mm of travel out of the 4-bar suspension design, so 148mm in total and as close as makes no difference to Amflow’s claimed 150mm travel. All I need to do now is to test the bike. Obviously the first thing I’ll do is fit tougher tyres, so the weight is going to go up. But even with DH casing tyres the bike is easily going to be under 23kg, which is impressive for a £6k e-bike with an 800Wh battery and this much power. Hopefully the handling of the Amflow PL matches the rest of its impressive stats – stay tuned for a full review coming soon.

Can’t wait for the full test of the Amflow PL at £5,999? Then read Danny’s first ride impressions (and watch the video) of the more expensive Amflow PL Pro. The bike in the unboxing video is an Amflow PL in size L.

How long is the warranty?

Having spoken to Amflow’s representative in the UK, I’ve been told there’s a 2-year warranty on all electronics. Amflow/DJI has a service centre in the Netherlands, and stock of spares in a UK warehouse for sending out to dealers should there be a fault on a customer’s bike.

Is the Amflow e-bike range going to be available to buy in the US?

According to our source at Amflow, the plan is to start selling bikes in the States sometime during 2025. So if you’re reading this in the US, you’ll have to be patient!

Amflow PL Carbon Specification