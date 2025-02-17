The Rapha Archive Sale has big discounts on top-rated MTB gear including its brilliant Trail Pants – one of our all-time favourite riding trousers

Rapha has some serious discounts on a host of the best MTB apparel, with savings of up to 50%.
Rapha has its big Winter Archive Sale, packed with some of our favourite tried and tested MTB kit – with reductions that are well worth taking advantage of while you can.
The iconic British cycling brand has up to 50% off across its site, including one of the best mountain bike trousers you could ever want – the Rapha Trail Lightweight Pants. MBRs Editor Danny Milner gave them a perfect 10 out of 10 score saying, “The Rapha Trail Lightweight Pants are a quality riding pant – they look and feel top notch. They deliver supreme comfort and unrestricted freedom of movement, even when wearing pads, making these Rapha pants a testers’ favourite.”
Save £60 on Rapha Trail Lightweight Pants.
These Rapha trousers are perfect for summer riding and feature a combination of lightweight 4-way stretch and abrasion-resistant materials – which makes them superbly durable and one of the most comfortable MTB pants around. Exceptional breathability keeps you cool and a water-repellent (DWR) finish means they can keep you dry in nearly all weather conditions.
Read our full Rapha Trail Lightweight Pants Review.
At MBR, we have tested many items from the Rapha range and it has always delivered on comfort, performance, and style, and many of its products are recommended in our various buyer’s guides.
I’ve searched the Rapha Archive Sale and added some tried-and-true picks for Rapha MTB kit including the burlier siblings of the Trail Lightweight Pants – the Trail Pants with an equally decent 30% off, and a contender for one of the best mountain bike waterproof jackets – the top-rated Rapha Trail Gore-Tex Infinium Jacket.
Save £148 on Rapha Trail Gore-Tex Infinium Jacket.
We gave the Rapha Infinium jacket a top marks 10 our of 10 in our review. Our only grumble was the price – so ar this Rapha Archive Sale price it really is an absolute bargain for anyone looking for a waterproof jacket that will have you covered in the filthiest of riding. Featuring Gore-Tex Infinium fabric it provides high level of water resistant, and is highly breathable for the perfect balance of wet weather protection and breathability.
Read our full Rapha Gore-Tex Infinium Jacket Review.
Save £42 on Rapha Trail Pants.
The Rapha Trail pants are my go-to trousers not just for riding but as an everyday essential in my wardrobe. As one of the best MTB pants around they deliver supreme comfort and performance. They are constructed using a breathable and durable weather-resistant fabric with reinforced knees that will accommodate the best MTB knee pads.
Read our full review of the Rapha Trail Pants.
With discounts up to 50%, these deals won’t be around for long, so I suggest snapping these Rapha deals up fast before they’re all over if you’re looking to refresh your summer kit or even stock up on some winter kit.
Save £43 on Rapha Trail 3/4 Sleeve Jersey.
The Rapha Trail Technical T-Shirt is our top-rated pick in our best technical riding jersey – its 3/4-sleeved sibling is just as good and features the same ergonomic construction and fit. The light and breathable fabric provides all-day comfort with stylish longer sleeves that give extra coverage and abrasion resistance.
Read our full Rapha Trail Technical T-Shirt Review.
These are some of my selections from the Rapha Sale, but for more savings on some of the best mountain bike kit including off-bike clothing and accessories, check out the Rapha Archive Sale before all the goodies are gone.