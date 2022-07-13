The race-proven Atherton AM.200.M mullet bike is out now

Hand-made, 3D-printed, race-proven and podium-positioned, the new AM.200.M is built for racing and bike park antics

Fancy riding a World Cup proven bike? Atherton Bikes have just launched the AM.200.M, a mullet bike that’s designed to perform on the downhill track, but be playful enough for some serious bike-park-based fun.

Eagle-eyed bike aficionado’s out there will have already clocked that this bike has been in action, and in the works, for quite a while already. Gee Atherton debuted the bike at the 2019 Red Bull Hardline, and since then it’s been ridden to numerous podiums by members of Atherton Racing.

This includes World Cup podiums, Crankworx Dual Slalom and DH wins, and even a European Championship. And most recently, it helped deliver Charlie Hatton a career-best 7th at Lenzerheide, a 4th place spot for Adreas Kolb, and 6th for Rachel Atherton in her first race in three years.

Handcrafted in Wales with a high-tech approach

Atherton Bikes are created by hand in Machynlleth, Mid-Wales, using a technique called additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing. The bikes are formed from custom carbon tubes bonded to 3D printed titanium lugs using a 2-part epoxy adhesive.

The benefit of using this manufacturing method over the more traditional carbon mould process is that designs can be quickly tweaked, refined and tested, on repeat. So a rider can return from a World Cup or a ride at Dyfi bike park, suggest some tweaks, and a test prototype can be quickly created.

Another advantage to the 3D printing method is that complex internal structures can be easily created, allowing elements such as strength and compliance to be fine-tuned within the titanium elements, while maintaining a sleek and simple design on the outside.

And finally, this method means that bikes can be tailored to their owners, to ensure the best possible fit and performance.

Dave Weagle suspension design

Of course, suspension in a huge part of the picture. The AM.200.M is based around Dave Weagle’s DW6 four-bar linkage design, and bike and suspension are fine-tuned to work together to provide great small bump sensitivity with enough progression to accommodate big hits.

Rachel’s return

The new AM.200.M is also to thank for Rachel Atherton’s return to racing from a three-year hiatus, and her first race back as a mother.

“Having this bike to ride that I helped design with Gee and Athy, and that feels so good to ride, is a big part of what gave me the confidence to come back and race,” she explains. “We’ve done so much work on compliance so all of our bikes grip the track so well. I love the way it hooks round corners but it’s so stable and opens up more line choices than ever.”