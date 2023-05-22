The new Haibike LYKE: a lightweight electric mountain bike purpose-built for the trails

Haibike's lightest ever e-MTB rethinks the position of motor and battery to give you a more balanced ride

There’s much more to constructing a good electric bike than simply adding a motor to the frame. German manufacturer Haibike only make e-bikes, meaning they can devote all their attention to giving you the best powered ride you can get.

They’ve just used that engineering expertise to develop the new LYKE range of electric mountain bikes. With their carbon fibre frames, they’re the lightest e-MTBs Haibike have ever made, and have been designed specifically with the performance needs of trail riders in mind. All three models in the range come with high-performance specifications, including 140mm travel and full 29″ wheel sets.

But if you’re investing in an e-MTB, power is surely going to be at the forefront of your mind – after all, there are clear benefits to getting a bit of extra assistance when you’re pedalling up hills, especially as it means you can make the most of the downhill sections. Crucially, however, you don’t want the additional weight of a motor to come at the expense of handling and manoeuvrability.

With that in mind, Haibike weren’t content to simply rely on the power of the Fazua Ride 60 system, with its 250W output and 60Nm of torque. Integration was the order of the day, so Haibike looked at the construction of the LYKE range from a whole new perspective.

First they took the Fazua system and decoupled the motor and battery. They then rotated the motor from the downtube angle that’s usually the norm, and moved it into the seat tube. This gave them the capacity to move the battery further down the downtube.

Why? Haibike say that rethinking the configuration of the components has allowed them to make the bike’s centre of gravity lower and more centralised. They believe this creates a more balanced and manoeuvrable e-MTB than they’ve ever built before.

But there’s a lot more to it than that. Here’s everything you need to know about the three e-MTBs in Haibike’s exciting new LYKE range.

LYKE CF 10

The LYKE CF 10 is built to deliver maximum performance on the trails. With its weight-optimised carbon frame and cleverly positioned Fazua Ride 60 motor system, it’s designed to provide the right mix of power and support on the mountain. It comes with SRAM gears and Shimano disc brakes, while suspension comes courtesy of a RockShox Deluxe Select Plus damper, and a RockShox Lyrik Select fork with 140mm travel. And like all the bikes in the LYKE range, it comes with a remote dropper post to make downhill sections even more fun.

RRP: £5,899

LYKE CF 11

The ultra-light and agile LYKE CF 11 is the ideal partner for cyclists looking to go fast up hills – and down. Like the CF 10 it boasts a Fazua Ride 60 motor system, innovatively configured to improve handling on the trails. But it also adds in Fox Float Performance forks and dampers (with 140mm travel), Shimano Deore brakes and gears, and a Mavic E-Crossmax SL S 29″ wheel set.

RRP: £6,799

LYKE CF SE

If you’re the sort of rider who cares about every single gram on the bike, this LYKE special edition has been designed with you in mind, with top, ultra lightweight components across the board. Fancy an electric mountain bike specced out with Fox 36 Float Factory forks (with 140mm travel), Fox Float X Factory damper, Shimano XTR M9120 4-piston disc brakes and Mavic E-Crossmax XL R carbon wheelset? Then the LYKE CF SE could be all your e-MTB dreams condensed into one elegant package.

RRP: £9,999

To find out more about Haibike, visit Tredz.co.uk