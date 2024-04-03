The new Bluegrass Jetro is a £225 3/4 helmet with e-bike certification and a cool summer look

The Italian brand has gone all out with MIPS tech, e-bike certification and a 5-star rating from Virginia Tech Helmet Lab

Ever felt like you needed more protection than an open-face helmet, but without the chin bar of a full-face? Bluegrass has just launched their latest mountain bike helmet – the Jetro, and it offers just that.

And not only does it offer e-bike certification (NTA 8776), but it’s also been given a 5 star rating by the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab. Even if it does look a bit…retro…it’s certainly among the best mountain bike helmets in terms of protection certification.

Bluegrass Jetro need to know:

MIPS technology

NTA 8776 (e-bike) certification

Comes with a Fidlock magnetic buckle

21 vents for cooling

5 star rating from Virginia Tech Helmet lab

Extended head and jaw coverage

Compatible with goggles and sunglasses

Bluegrass Jetro

Anyone who’s ridden in a full-face helmet for more than a few hours knows how overbearing they can feel. But, when you’re hitting gnarly trails and downhill runs, it’s a sacrifice you need to make to keep your head safe.

But what about the in between stuff? The gnarlier than trail riding but not quite full-on downhill stuff? That’s where we think the Jetro is positioning itself. The 3/4 structure keeps you well protected across the sides and back of your head – as well as the sides of your jaw, but without a chin guard to close you in.

It’s aimed at dirt, enduro, slopestyle and e-bike use according to Bluegrass, and takes design hints from last year’s Vanguard full-face helmet.

Certification

The Jetro comes with NTA 8776 certification, which is known as the standard for e-bike helmets. The EPS shell extends over the full helmet, and Bluegrass claims this allows impact energy to dissipate more significantly. Thus, protecting your skull that little bit better in the event of a crash.

Alongside this, it’s also been put to work by the team at the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab. The Jetro has been awarded a 5 star rating, which means it exceeds other standards of helmet safety in both linear and rotational impacts.

The Jetro also uses MIPS technology, which you’re likely familiar with as it’s pretty much the standard across mountain bike helmets these days.

Bluegrass has made the visor an integrated part of the helmet, but it’s flexible enough to breakaway in the event of an impact to further protect your neck.

Construction and design

The Jetro uses Bluegrass’s Safe-T Heta retention system, and claims to give riders “enhanced comfort.” It’s also available in three sizes (S, M and L) so should fit most people.

At this point it’s difficult not to draw comparisons to the Fox Dropframe MIPS as another 3/4 helmet. However, the Jetro is significantly heavier than the Dropframe, weighing in at a claimed 595g in size medium compared to 391g for the Dropframe.

It’s also more expensive than the Dropframe, although we’ll admit it does come with e-bike certification, so if that’s important then it may be worth the extra £.

The Jetro also uses 21 vents and internal air channels to keep you cool, versus 15 on the Dropframe. It’s also compatible with goggles and sunglasses thanks to the wide field of view.

The Jetro is available to purchase now for £225 from Met helmets.

https://www.met-helmets.com/en/