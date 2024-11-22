The Forest of Dean’s Dean Trail Volunteers awarded the highest accolade for volunteer groups in the UK

DTV are a prolific and dedicated group of volunteers that keep the Forest of Dean among the top UK riding destinations, and they've just been rewarded for their hard work with the The King's Award for Voluntary Service.

The Dean Trail Volunteers (DTV), a team of 147 volunteers based at the Forest of Dean, have been given The King’s Award for Voluntary Service. The award was given in recognition of the DTV’s contributions to mountain biking, which has included a commitment to the Forest of Dean’s trails, community engagement and environmental awareness.

The team were behind the recent reopening of the Red Freeminers trail, which was brought up to the high standard of the newly built accessible Green trails.

What have the Dean Trail Volunteers done?

That isn’t meant to read like, “what did the Romans ever do for us?” But more of a ‘who are the DTV?’ And, ‘what do they do?’

The DTV is a group of volunteers that helps to keep the Forest of Dean running like a dream, and they’re key players in the continuous development of the trails. The Forest of Dean Cycle Centre is among the most popular cycle hotspots in the UK, with over 300,000 visitors every year, and 516 hectares of land for riders to play on.

The DTB has been an integral part of upholding Forestry England’s 5-year masterplan to develop these trails, make them more accessible and more sustainable. Most recently, the team was involved in the Red Freeminers trail relaunch, as well as environmental initiatives like using natural planting and dead hedging to help protect the Forest of Dean landscape.

The DTV is a newly established charity, and local companies are given the opportunity to support the charity in several ways. For instance, litter picks, trail maintenance and more as part of corporate responsibility days.

DTV legacy

Kevin Stannard, Deputy Surveyor for the Forest of Dean at Forestry England commented on the DTV team being awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

“Dean Trail Volunteers have been pivotal to the success of the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre. Their dedication extends beyond trail maintenance – they have fostered a real community, providing an essential space for volunteers and visitors alike to connect with the Forest, its wildlife and history.”

The DTV has works in partnership with Forestry England, and is a useful example of how trail builders and advocates can work together with organisations like Forestry England to enhance trail management and development.

Former World Champion and current Coach, Katy Curd, also endorsed the DTV.

“Without DTV, we wouldn’t have the fantastic trail network that supports not only my coaching business but also British Cycling’s Olympic program. They’ve created a safe environment for people to progress in mountain biking and a welcoming community for volunteers from all backgrounds.”

The award demonstrates the importance and value of volunteers in the mountain biking community, as well as recognising the impact that the DTV in particular have had on the Forest of Dean trails. If you’re interested in getting involved or donating, check out the DTV website.

deantrailvolunteers.org.uk