Teton Gravity Republic’s new film Esperanto is an eye-popping global adventure

Kyle Strait, Hannah Bergemann and a host of other global bike superstars showcase their skills in incredible locations around the world, from Alicante to Zambia

Teton Gravity Republic’s long anticipated new film Esperanto, which features some of the worlds best riders in incredible locations across the planet, is now out and available for download. Featuring the likes of Cam Zink, Chelsea Kimball and Brandon Semenuk, and locations including Japan, Ecuador, Jackson Hole and Alicante, its a visual feast of seriously impressive riding skills and creativity.

Esperanto is a universal language that was created to bring people together. And while the dream of hearing it spoken around the world may not have been entirely realised, this film asks the question – what if it’s not a language at all? What if riding bikes is the new Esperanto?

“TGR continues to push the boundaries of film and creativity. Esperanto is the latest example of that hard work and commitment,” said TGR co-founder Steve Jones. “This film features some of the most cutting edge riding in the world, shot in stunning landscapes across the globe. Esperanto aspires to bring people together to celebrate the common love of sport and culture.”

The film, which premiered on June 16th, is a celebration of pushing the limits of mountain biking, and has a seriously impressive roster of 21 athletes, from established stars to the up-and-coming. The full line-up includes Alma Wiggberg, Andreu Lacondeguy, Blake Hansen, Brage Vestavik, Brandon Semenuk, Brooke Anderson, Cam Zink, Carson Storch, Chelsea Kimball, Darren Berrecloth, Emil Johansson, Gift Puteho, Hannah Bergemann, Johny Salido, Justin Wyper, Kurt Sorge, Kyle Strait, Lukas Skiöld, Nico Vink, Rene Arévalo, Samantha Soriano, Sophie Gregory and Tomomi Nishikubo.

To coincide with the download release, the film is also going on a national premier tour across the USA, starting in Victoria, BC on September 6th, and finishing at the Brooklyn Bowl in New York City on November 14th. Visit the Esperanto Tour website for all the information on venues and dates.

Esperanto is available to stream via the usual services including iTunes, Amazon, Vimeo, XBox and VUDU, or via the Teton Gravity Republic website.