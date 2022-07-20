Brandon Semenuk and Kade Edwards pair up for Parallel II

Semenuk and Edwards show off their freeride skill in this incredible proximity riding edit on a course that leaves little room for error

Freeride legend Brandon Semenuk is back for another action-packed Parallel edit, and this time he’s joined by downhill and freeride multi-threat Kade Edwards.

Edwards and Semenuk are both Red Bull athletes and Trek teammates, and Edwards was a natural choice for this video given his impressive skillset, which ranges from competing on the World Cup circuit, riding the Fest freeride series events, and competing at Red Bull Hardline and Crankworx.

‘I’ve always had a life-long obsession with riding and constantly trying to push what I’m capable of on the bike,’ comments Edwards. ‘Brandon is someone I’ve looked up to for a long time, and being part of Parallel II meant the opportunity to take things to a whole new level alongside one of the best freeriders in the world’

So how best to describe the concept behind the Parallel video series? Imagine two of the world’s best riders on a dual slalom course that criss-crosses and intersects, with some seriously impressive freeride features, riding at the same time and often so close they could each other. Oh, and with a whole heap of style.

Described as ‘proximity riding’, it requires precise timing, coordination and skill with little room for error. And the stunning Kamloops, British Columbia location doesn’t hurt the visuals either.

The first Parallel edit was released in 2019, and saw Semenuk joined by another Trek teammate and friend Ryan ‘R-DOG’ Howard, with intersecting riding and action on a parallel course.