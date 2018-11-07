Could you be a product reviewer? Tell us about your kid’s bike!

Who knows kids' bikes better than the people who bought them and have to deal with the fall-out!

Do you have a child? Have you got them a bike? Do they ride it? What’s good about it? We want to hear all about it please!

We’d love to hear your opinions on the bike that you chose for your child. How does it perform? The bikes that is, not the child. Although if you want to tell us if the bike has helped or hindered your child’s riding then that’s definitely relevant.

Is it bearing up to the abuse of the way kids treat their stuff? (Kids these days” etc etc). Was it a good value buy, and would you recommend one to others?

We mbr journalists test a lot of things but.. we aren’t kids. Some of us are parents – and we have done some kids’ bike reviews – but we only have a child or two so our testing resources are limited on that front!

Also, the very nature of kids’ bikes is that they are best reviewed over a long period of time. Living with the bike, dealing with the adjustments and running repairs, in all sorts of weather is where real world reader reviews come into their own. So the more opinions we receive, the better.

What’s in it for you?

We’ll publish your review on our website, and by sharing your experiences (good or bad), you’re helping mountain bikers everywhere to spend their hard-earned cash wisely. You’re also helping the companies that make the best stuff to sell more products and make more money, which can only be a good thing.

Secondly, if you’re into internet fame, we can tag your Twitter or Instagram handle to help promote your social channels to our big audience. (But if you’re into internet solitude, we won’t.)

So here’s the form below (may open in a new browser window). Remember, the more information you put in, the better and more useful your review will be.

Can’t see the form? Click here to open it in a new window.

If you’ve got any questions or feedback for us, send us an email at mbr@timeinc.com.