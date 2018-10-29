Take our handlebar grips survey and win

How do you choose the right handlebar grips?

We want to know how you determine which are the right grips for you.

You may be surprised to hear it but grips your grips are one of the most important bits of equipment on your bike. Yes, it’s easy to get caught up on expensive forks and fancy wheels but there are few things more important than the contact points on your bike.

Grips have a huge influence over the handling of your bike. Combined with the stem and handlebar, they make up the control panel and it is this you use to steer the bike around corners, lift it over obstacles and guide it on descents. A good set of grips is an affordable upgrade that could really unlock the potential of your bike.

Take our grips survey for a chance to win

We are only asking for a couple of minutes of your time, and you will get the chance to win this cool bundle of riding kit:

Shimano ME5 SPD Shoes (RRP:£129.99)

Lazer Revolution Helmet (RRP: £99.99)

100% Speedcraft sunglasses (RRP: £179.99).

Compound, dimensions, pattern, price, convenience – what’s the most important thing when replacing your grips?

Prize draw terms and conditions