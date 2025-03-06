If you’re looking to deep clean your MTB from its winter crud – you can save 44% right now on the Muc-Off Ultimate Cleaning Kit at Amazon

Cleaning your MTB can feel like a chore at times, but it's essential, especially if you're an all-year-round rider, and using some of the best mountain bike cleaning products available will help keep your bike looking factory-fresh and everything running smoothly.

There are not many brands that do bike cleaning and lubricating products better than Muc-Off. The UK brand has a vast range of products that includes some of the best mountain bike lubes, degreasers and bike-safe pressure washers.

Muc-Off has been around since the early 90s when Rex and Marilyn Trimnell formulated the famous pink Muc-Off Bike Cleaner. Since then they have gone on to become global leaders in bicycle care – along the way expanding into mountain biking in a big way with bike park cleaning station sponsorship, notably at Dyfi Bike Park and BikePark Wales.

So with summer just around the corner, you may be thinking about dusting your mountain bike down from its winter hibernation and giving it a summer-ready freshen up. If so, then this Muc-Off deal on Amazon ticks all the boxes for doing just that, and with almost £50 off it’s a recommended MBR Dirty Deal worth snapping up fast.