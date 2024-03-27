Getting dirty at Dyfi is no big deal as Muc-Off expands bike park sponsorship across the UK

British maintenance brand announces partnership for many of the most popular riding venues in the UK, including Dyfi, Fort William, Whinlatter, and Windhill.

Cleaning up after a sloppy day at the bike park just got easier with the news that Muc-Off is now sponsoring the bike wash at hardcore venues Dyfi Bike Park and Fort William (Nevis Range). Alongside the likes of the B1KE venues (Windhill, Rogate, Tidworth), Whinlatter Trail Centre, BikePark Wales, and Swinley Bike Hub, it brings the number of Muc-Off bike washes to over 30 globally.

This partnership not only brings investment, and improved facilities if you don’t have one of the best portable pressure washers, but a refill stations for its famous pink Nano Tech Bike Cleaner, so riders can save money and reduce plastic waste by topping up their own spray bottles. We rated it as one of the best bike cleaners out there as part of our guide to keeping your bike clean, in part because it’s eco-friendly, but also pretty effective too.

Alex Trimnell, CEO of Muc-Off said: “The exhilaration of a downhill charge, the challenge of muddy trails, and the sheer joy of cycling – that’s where our heart lies. We’re fully committed to help in growing the UK MTB scene. These new partnerships are a pledge to our long-standing mission: To foster the sport from its roots. We’re not just sponsoring; we’re investing in the sport’s future. And thanks to our on-site bike wash stations, riders of all abilities can get the most of their bikes and push their limits.”

Environmentally friendly

But it doesn’t just mean that Muc-Off is simply going to pop in some pink goo and some hosepipes and call it a day. The brand also runs an environmental initiative called Project Green, which alongside featuring Muc-Off branded wash stations, it also includes support for park projects.

Whinlatter Trail Centre, for example, needed to make sure there was no run-off of water or bike cleaner onto the surrounding land, and thus the wash station features a ‘smart sponge’ which according to Muc-Off, “converts water contaminents into a stable solid waste, preventing run off.”

