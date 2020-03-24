Strava takes aim at Komoot with new feature called Routes

Strava takes aim at Komoot with a new feature called Routes
The tool offers personalised routes recommendations to Summit subscribers based on the preferences for location, distance, surface type, etc.
Strava: “Routes, a new tool to help athletes find the best places to run and ride. With over 3 billion activities uploaded from all over the world, Strava knows where athletes actually run and ride. Routes uses that knowledge to provide high quality route recommendations personalized to athletes’ preferences for location, distance, surface type (pavement or dirt) and hilly or flat terrain.
“Terrain surface type is powered by OpenStreetMap, the world’s largest open-source map dataset, and enriched with data from the Strava community including the types of bike frames that have traveled on a given segment.
“Additional features to help athletes learn the ins and outs of the route choices provided include: Time estimates based on recent activity pace, personalized for every athlete; details screen showing elevation and surface changes; optional Heatmap overlay to see popularity on any particular section of a route.
“Once athletes find a route they like, it’s simple to save it and navigate directly from the Strava app.”
Our position on cycling during coronavirus crisis
- The government has advised on the importance of exercise, and the options are limited while taking into account the need to reduce social contact.
- Do not ride with anyone else, apart from a maximum of one other person who you isolating with at home.
- Do not drive to your cycling destination. Ride from your house.
- The stress of the current situation and the demands of social distancing will put additional strain on individuals’ mental well-being, and cycling is known to be beneficial in this regard.
- Cyclists should adhere to the guidelines in place, including respecting social distancing and avoiding cafes/restaurants. Therefore they should be self-sufficient in terms of food, drink and tools to fix common roadside problems. They should also carry tissues, and dispose of them properly after their ride.
- Gentle cycling is not inherently dangerous, but mountain biking is. Ride sensibly for fitness and happiness, not for white-knuckle thrills.
- The above only covers the general populace who are being asked to limit social contact. Anyone who needs to self-isolate – for example if they or someone they live with is showing symptoms – should not be cycling.