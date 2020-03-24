Strava takes aim at Komoot with new feature called Routes

Strava takes aim at Komoot with a new feature called Routes

Strava takes aim at Komoot with a new feature called Routes; a new function designed to help people find the best places to ride.

The tool offers personalised routes recommendations to Summit subscribers based on the preferences for location, distance, surface type, etc.

Strava: “Routes, a new tool to help athletes find the best places to run and ride. With over 3 billion activities uploaded from all over the world, Strava knows where athletes actually run and ride. Routes uses that knowledge to provide high quality route recommendations personalized to athletes’ preferences for location, distance, surface type (pavement or dirt) and hilly or flat terrain.

“Terrain surface type is powered by OpenStreetMap, the world’s largest open-source map dataset, and enriched with data from the Strava community including the types of bike frames that have traveled on a given segment.

“Additional features to help athletes learn the ins and outs of the route choices provided include: Time estimates based on recent activity pace, personalized for every athlete; details screen showing elevation and surface changes; optional Heatmap overlay to see popularity on any particular section of a route.

“Once athletes find a route they like, it’s simple to save it and navigate directly from the Strava app.”

