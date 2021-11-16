Trans-Provence is dead! Long live the Stone King Rally!

Santa Cruz Stone King Rally 2022 will take in two countries (75%in Italy, 25% in France) and will take place from 28th June to 3rd July 2022

Almost two and a half years after riders rolled down off the Maritime Alps to arrive on the French Riviera and bring the curtain down on the last-ever Trans-Provence, Santa Cruz can finally unveil that infamous event’s successor: the Stone King Rally.

Santa Cruz Stone King Rally 2022

Countries: 2 (~75% of the route in Italy, ~25% in France), Guillestre to Bordighera

28th June to 3rd July 2022

Riders: 100

Days: 6

Timed Stages: 24

Distance (on-bike): 269km

Ascent (on-bike): 8140m

Descent (on-bike): 20153m

stonekingrally.org

PRESS RELEASE: “Santa Cruz Stone King Rally is the evolution of backcountry MTB enduro competition. Containing the same blend of wild adventure and gravity racing excitement that Trans-Provence introduced in 2009 and refined over the course of a decade, we now take things to new levels on a 100% original itinerary from the High Alps to the Mediterranean.

“Stone King’s truly transalpine itinerary – crossing the Alps’ central watershed not once but twice – will take in two countries and four distinct regional areas: the majestic Queyras Regional Park (France), the mystical Occitan Valleys of Piemonte (Italy), the wild Roya Valley (France) and, last but not least, the revered coastal mountains of Liguria (Italy).

“Each of these zones contains its own brand of mindblowing descents and incredible journey-style trails. The inextricable link between these trails, the cultural heritage and the agricultural or industrial history of each valley is critical to the spirit of a backcountry adventure like Stone King; riders will experience – in a variety of formats – a thread of associated stories throughout the race and tour versions of the itinerary.

“Race entry is limited to 100 riders and will take place on Tuesday 30th November 2021.”