I rode the Specialized Turbo Levo gen 4 until the battery was empty, and learnt two key things

Last week was the turn of the Bosch Performance CX motor with the latest power update firmware, this week I'm range testing Specialized's hot new Turbo Levo.

So far I’ve range tested a stack of the latest e-bikes, including the hot Amflow PL Carbon and the Whyte Kado with the boosted gen 5 Performance CX motor. I’ve also benchmarked all the top mid-power models in our SL E-Bike of the Year test, which included the Fazua Ride 60, TQ HPR50, Shimano EP801, and Bosch Performance SX. Now it’s the turn of the Specialized Turbo Levo gen 4, one of the most eagerly-awaited – and controversial – launches of 2025. I’ll get to why in a minute, but first let’s take a look at the current standings.

The current range test standings

In first place is the Whyte Kado with the Bosch Performance CX motor, which racked up an impressive 1,601m of climbing. That was in Turbo mode with the power upgraded to 750W and the torque to 100Nm. Inside the Kado was the 800Wh battery, and I ran my usual Continental Kryptotal tyres at the same pressures as the other range tests. Trail conditions were bone dry and it was a warm, sunny day. In runner-up spot is the Amflow PL Carbon, which boasts a whopping 850W and 105Nm from its DJI Avinox motor. It’s powered by a 800Wh battery, but the temperature was cooler and the trails damp. With more power, and worse conditions, it’s no surprise that it couldn’t quite match the Whyte Kado’s Bosch system, the Amflow racking up a never-the-less respectable 1,430m of climbing.

Specialized Turbo Levo Pro – What’s it got?

Now to the Specialized Turbo Levo, a bike that has dominated the e-bike market since it was introduced in 2017. The previous gen 3 model was our shop-bought E-Bike of the Year in 2023, and it has been the benchmark for integration and handling since its launch in 2021. The new version has caused quite a stir thanks to its two-tier motor. With 720W and 111Nm, the new Specialized 3.1 motor is up there with the Bosch CX motor with the new firmware, but lagging behind the DJI Avinox unit on both power and torque. But the bigger problem is that only the top end S-Works bike at £12.5k gets the full beans, while the lower spec models (including the £10,250 Turbo Levo Pro ridden here) makes do with an artificially restricted 666W and 105Nm.

Go beyond the power and torque headlines and the new Specialized Turbo Levo brings a host of really cool features to the table. Such as the removable 840Wh battery and internal frame storage, adjustable geometry, Apple watch screen, and fast charging. It will also run entirely on the 280Wh range extender to give a SL experience, something few other e-bikes offer. To find out more about what sets this bike apart from the rest, read Danny’s first ride review of the S-Works Turbo Levo. To see how the Turbo Levo compares to the Amflow PL Carbon, check out this article.

To the trails…

If we look at the raw stats, the Specialized Turbo Levo gen 4 has less power than the Bosch CX and a bigger battery, so it should last for longer. Especially given that the trail conditions were dry and the ambient temperature warm – perfect weather for range testing!

What surprised me was just how long the Turbo Levo lasted. I managed 1,633m of climbing in the 100/100 Dynamic Micro Tune mode, which gives it the best range of any bike I’ve tested. And what was really impressive was that it gave full power all the way to the motor conked out. So whereas the Amflow went into limp mode a while before it totally ran out of juice, the Specialized kept motoring all the way to empty. No nasty surprises when you’re at your most tired!

The new range test leaderboard

With all a new benchmark, the leaderboard now looks like this:

Next up I want to try the DJI Avinox motor – maybe on a different bike, like the Unno Mith, Forbidden e-Druid, or Teewing Turbo Force – in similar conditions to the Bosch and Specialized tests to see if it can close the gap, and I’m also going to try and get a Pinion MGU gearbov/motor-equipped bike to range test. Watch this space!