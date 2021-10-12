Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy gets in-frame SWAT and bladder

Featuring same design as its carbon sibling - SWAT, adjustable geometry, S-sizing - the 150mm Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy M5 is available now

For the 2022 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy the designers have finally found a way to get their famed SWAT frame storage design into a frame made from their proprietary M5 aluminium (SWAT storage has previously been exclusive to carbon models).

Frame storage is getting to be a must-offer feature when it comes to the best m0untain bikes out there. When the new Trek Top Fuel 8 (review) came out last week, most eyes turned to Specialized to see if they would be SWAT-ing their aluminium bikes. Well, now we know.

SWAT ‘cupboard doors’ have been on carbon Stumpjumpers since 2016 so the move to introducing it to alloy versions isn’t a typical case of ‘carbon first, alloy the year after’. It’s taken them a while to work out how to do it with hydroformed aluminium without compromising frame stiffness or indeed the whole bike’s general structural integrity.

And get this, the SWAT compartment is bigger than ever and also holds a 22oz/625ml drinking bladder in it.

The gaping hole in the down tube is not the only bit of engineering cuteness on the new alloy Stumpy. The headtube goes through three separate machining processes to accommodate the bespoke three-position angle-adjust headset (63°, 64.5°, 65.5°).

As with the carbon Stumpjumper EVO, the geometry on the Stumpy EVO Alloy is typically modern. Specialized, unlike a lot of big bike brands, aren’t afraid of progressive numbers. Nor are they afraid of giving the rider plenty of geometry tweaking options (there are six different settings in total).

Head angle can be adjusted 63° to 65.5°. Bottom bracket height can be moved up or down 7mm. There is also an shock link – available separately – to allow the use of a 27.5in rear wheel for some hot mullet action.

On a related note, the Stumpjumper EVO Alloy unsurprisingly continues Specialized’s S-sizing methodology. This is a way of breaking away from traditional S/M/L/XL that can be less than helpful when it comes to matching a person’s riding style from their height.

There are six different sizes on offer (S1 through to S6) and the main thing that changes as the bikes get bigger is the reach. The seat tube lengths – and thus standover heights – don’t change that much. Smaller S-sized models are going to be more “playful and flickable”, with bigger S-sizes offering “more stability and more room”.

As well as geometry stuff, the new Stumpjumper EVO Alloy comes sporting a new suspension kinematic. The new ‘Rx Tune’ claims increased anti-squat (suspension firming up under pedal load to lessen bobbing) and improved square-edged hit performance.

There are two builds on offer. The Comp at £3,250 and the Elite at £4,500.

Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Comp Alloy, £3,250

Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Elite Alloy, £4,500

Availability?

Apparently they should be available in shops right now.