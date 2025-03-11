Chunkier knobs, more grip claimed and better damping: Specialized reworks the Butcher and Eliminator tyres, and they’re only a fiver more expensive now too, from £50

The Specialized Butcher is our fave budget tyre, now it's been redesigned for more grip alongside the new Eliminator rear tyre

Specialized has a new version of its Eliminator tyre out, the tread has been completely redesigned with chunkier lugs, and overall it looks like a much better option for this summer. Most obviously, the shoulder knobs are now much bigger and higher, which Specialized reckons increases cornering stability, and the edges are now less ramped for more outright grip.

There’s also a new version of the Butcher, which in its old format remains one of the best mountain bike tyres out there. Again the tread design has been rejigged, with 12% more block surface contact with the ground, better damping and an increased tread height for grip in the mud, Spesh claims.

Last week Specialized launched its new XC tyres, the Fast Trak and Air Trak, and now it’s the turn of trail and gravity to get some fresh rubber.

Eliminator and Butcher changes

Both new tyres come in two different casings, Grid Trail for trail riding, and Grid Gravity for downhill and enduro. The Grid Gravity casing has been made more compliant and softer in feel, something Schwalbe tried with its Albert Radial Gravity Pro tyres, which boasted of a radial construction.

“We adjusted construction of our Grid Gravity casing for more flexibility, better ground adaption and more traction,” Wolf VormWalde from Specialized told me. “…we wanted more give in the crown of the tire to enable the tread to wrap over rocks and roots easier. We want as much of the tread blocks and the compound in touch with the ground to dampen impact and to clench the dirt.”

The Trail casing versions are already more compliant because the bead to bead protection is arranged in three separate and thus flexible panels.

Where to use Eliminator and Bucher

Specialized is pointing riders towards the Butcher up front, and the Eliminator on the back. You then pick the casing according to your riding.

This is because the Eliminator Grid Trail gets the faster rolling but less grippy T7 rubber compound, and the Grid Gravity uses T7 down the middle and softer T9 on the side lugs.

Bucher sizes, prices and weight

27.5×2.2 Grid Trail T9, 1000g

29×2.4 Grid Trail T9, 1048g

29×2.4 Grid Trail T9 TAN, 1048g

29×2.6 Grid Trail T9, 1110g

27.5×2.4 Grid Gravity T9, 1260g

29×2.4 Grid Gravity T9, 1307g

29×2.6 Grid Gravity T9, 1330g

Butcher Grid Trail T9 £50 (€60), Butcher Grid Gravity T9 £55 (€70).

Eliminator sizes, prices and weight