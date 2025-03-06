New Specialized XC wheelset weighs less than a kilo, uses carbon spokes with Ti nipples, and costs more than some complete bikes

The Specialized Roval Control World Cup wheels weigh just 998g, and there are two new superlight tyres, the Air Trak and Fast Trak

Specialized has a completely new XC wheelset that it says weighs less than a kilo, making it lighter than most road hoops I can find. Yes you read that right, it’s 998g for the pair, not just one wheel. But at a gobsmacking £2,500 you’d better hope your pro contract comes through for you too.

There are also two XC tyres to go with it, the new Air Trak replaces its Renegade tyres, and the Fast Trak has been updated to be faster and lighter.

The Roval Control World Cup wheels come in at 998g, and that includes its redesigned valve stems and new ultralight rim tape… but not the sealant you’re going to slosh into them.

That means, together with the latest 575g Air Trak tyres, we’re looking at a rolling weight of just 2,148g, before adding the drivetrain elements and brake rotors, of course. That’s a hell of a svelte wheel then, Spesh says its slashed 250g over the previous model.

“We got there by scrutinising every detail, from geometry and carbon layups to the minutia of rim tape design,” it says.

Here are the nerdy details. Specialized says it made 1,017 design iterations for the rim and saved 44g “while exceeding durability and ride quality standards.”

It’s also used carbon spokes and titanium fittings that are 1.7g lighter and 63% stronger than steel spokes. Add up all those savings and you’re on to 101.6g less weight.

Specialized says its also used “optimised Layups” meaning that there’s some flex built into the rim so it doesn’t crack or develop a harsh ride, and presumable a hell of a lot of stiffness too.

The rims themselves now feature 4mm wide beadhooks, and as such it takes “50% more force to pinch flat than the previous generation.”

The price is just as gobsmacking as the weight of course, the front wheel is £1,50 (€1,225), the rear £1,450 (€1,725), and combined that’s £2,500 (€2,275). Best get winning some races if you’re forking out that much.

Specialized Air Trak and Fast Trak tyres

The Air Trak is designed for racing on hard packed terrain, and the Fast Trak is more durable and grippy for various conditions. Each tyre comes with two casing options, Grid Lite and Flex Lite, and all options cost £40.

Specialized has already featured in our guide to the best mountain bike tyres, but will the Air Trak or Fast Trak tyres be among the best XC tyres? We may have to wait and see what Haley Batten and the like do with them in the World Cup season starting soon.

Specialized 2025 XC tyres need to know:

Air Trak tyres for full-on racing with hard packed terrain

Replace the Renegade, and shave 60g off the weight

Available in two widths and casings

Fast Trak tyres more durable but still race-oriented

Updated design with Gripton T5 and T7 knobs

Available in two widths and casings

All priced at £40

Specialized Air Trak tyres

If you’re a racer that typically encounters dry conditions, then the Air Trak tyres will be up your street. They’re replacing the racing Renegade tyres, and Specialized has managed to shave 60g off the old tyres, and with the Flex Lite casing they weigh 575g.

What makes them so speedy is their Flex Lite compound which is a lightweight XC casing designed for racing. This and a new combination of fast-rolling centre knobs and Block-In-Block outer knobs means the tyre is best suited to fast riding on hardpacked surfaces. Specialized claims this is their “lightest and fastest XC tyre” yet, and has been developed in conjunction with riders like Haley Batten on the World Cup circuit.

The Air Trak tyres come in two casing options: Flex Lite and Grid Lite. Grid Lite adds a little more weight but it’s slightly more durable and aims to protect more against sidewall cuts and pinch flats. The Air Trak tyres are available in the following combinations:

29 x 2.2in Flex Lite weighs 575g

29 x 2.35in Flex Lite weights 585g

29 x 2.35in Grid Lite weighs 680g

Specialized Fast Trak tyres

If traction and control is more your thing when it comes to XC riding or racing, the tried-and-tested Fast Trak tyres are more applicable. They’re described as more of a “workhorse tyre” for training and racing in varied conditions, so they’re probably more suited to most of the UK riding conditions. The Fast Trak has been “improved across the board” to remain a well-rounded tyre, featuring a Block-In-Block tread design.

The Gripton T5 knobs are claimed to roll 5% faster (at speed) compared to the older S-Works Fast Trak tyres, and save 55g with the 60TPI Flex Lite casing and 110g with the Grid Lite casing compared to older generations. These two casing designs are the same as the Air Trak; the Flex Lite and Grid Lite and offer the same characteristics.

The Fast Trak tyres, however, use Gripton T5 centre strips and Gripton T7 shoulder knobs for more grip and durability. All options are priced at £40 and the Fast Trak is available in the following combinations:

29 x 2.2in Flex Lite weighs 605g

29 x 2.35in Flex Lite weighs 615g

29 x 2.2in Grid Lite weighs 676g

29 x 2.35 Grid Lite weighs 690g

specialized.com