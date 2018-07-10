2019 Specialized Epic EVO need to know

A more epic Epic?

Spesh may have dropped the EVO suffix from the Stumpjumper but it’s now returned in the guise of the Specialized Epic EVO. A very modern XC bike.

>>> Specialized Epic Expert (2018) review

Specialized Epic EVO need to know

Wider handlebars (750mm, up from 720mm)

Fatter tyres (2.3in Ground Control and Fast Trak tyres)

More suspension fork travel (120mm, up from 100mm)

Dropper post specced from the get-go (125mm X-Fusion Manic, 100mm on Small size)

Same frame as regular Epic

Same BRAIN 2.0 rear shock

Specialized Epic Expert EVO carbon, £5,000

Specialized Epic Comp EVO alloy, £2,750

Specialized Epic EVO geometry chart

Specialized Epic EVO press release

The Epic has rocketed more World Champions, Olympians, and mere-mortal-racers to the podium than any bike in its class. And with the introduction of the Epic EVO’s dropper post, longer-travel fork, wider handlebars, and meatier tyres, we’re making the world’s fastest XC race bike even more versatile.

Can you race this thing? Hell, yes. Epic EVO models use the same frame and Brain 2.0 rear shock as our current Epics. The Epic EVO’s more aggressive component spec, however, also makes it the perfect choice for long rides and marathon races. Think BC Bike Race, the Cape Epic, or any local death march that your inner sadist dreams of churning through at soul-crushing speeds.

HERE’S WHAT’S NEW

WIDER BARS: We didn’t go “full enduro” here, but stretching the bar width from 720 to 750 millimeters adds confidence.

GREATER GRIP & DURABILITY: There’s no such thing as “too much grip.” Durable, traction-boosting, 2.3-inch Ground Control and Fast Trak tyres get the nod with the EVOs.

SAME EPIC CHASSIS & BRAIN 2.0 REAR SHOCK: The Epic EVO is a more capable Epic, yes, but it’s still an Epic. This means that there’s no bobbing and no energy-sucking suspension squat. Just pure fast.

MORE FORK, MORE CONTROL: Day after day of marathon racing hammers your upper body. Remote singletrack is never groomed. The EVOs get longer-travel forks with 120mm of travel.

DROPPER POSTS: There are a ton of things that you can do. Sure, you can high-post it on technical trails, but why would you? We’re with you, and that’s why dropper posts come stock.