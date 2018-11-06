Specialized bikes available via Click-and-Collect in UK

Trial period via Specialized Concept Stores

As reported by Cycling Industry News, there is to be a trial run of Click-and-Collect bike purchasing from Specialized.

>>> Which Specialized mountain bike is right for you?

It will done initially via Specialized.com and several Specialized Concept Stores in the UK.

The general idea being that people can browse the full range of Specialized bikes – and also any piece of clothing, equipment or accessory for that matter – and then place an order online which will then be fulfilled at one of the Specialized Concept Store bike shops dotted about the UK.

Should the trial period prove to be successful, Specialized’s Click and Collect service will be expanded to include regular bike shops that sell Specialized bikes and accessories.

Quoted by Cycling Industry News, Specialized UK Ecommerce Manager Ian Carter said : “The launch of Click and Collect into the UK is the second phase of our Integrated Marketplace project, which started with the launch of our ‘Find Nearby’ feature on Speciaized.com earlier this year. As we seek to better align our digital channels with physical retail, projects such as Click and Collect are key to us serving and ultimately, converting riders by removing existing barriers to purchase.”

Also on Cycling Industry News, Specialized UK Managing Director Simon Homer said: “With the UK such an advanced marker when it comes to the digital landscape, it is essential that we are helping to drive riders to our retailers with digital solutions. With a raft of highly in-demand product such as the Turbo Levo, Stumpjumper, Venge and Shiv all launched within the last six months, we are confident our Click and Collect programme, combined with our impactful marketing campaigns, will drive new customers to our retailers.”