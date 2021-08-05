The Japanese component company has addressed its pedal thickness issue, with its new range of flats.

Shimano dominates the global market for clipless mountain bike pedals, but it also makes a tidy trade in flats.

The Japanese cycling component giant has added three new flats to its pedal product range.

Plastic platforms for the win

For those riders on a budget, there is the new SLX PD-GR400. It features a moulded resin composite body and a low 394g weight.

Durability should be even better than before, with an updated bushing specification.

The SLX pedal platform shapes to a size of 101 x 96mm, with a thickness of 16mm. Nine pins provide traction.

The mid-range option

Shimano’s new XT PD-M8141 offers a larger 112 x 109mm metal platform with ten traction pins. There are eleven pin positions, including four placement points on the pedal’s inside

Weight increases to 428g, but the dual concave shape has a thin 13.3mm centre thickness.

Durability is never an issue with Shimano pedals. Still, the engineering team responsible for this new XT PD-M8141 has designed it to spin a reshaped chromoly axle with better bushings than before.

The premium offering in Shimano’s new flat pedal range is its Saint PD-M829.

Shimano’s biggest platform, for riding big terrain

Designed to provide excellent support and security on the steepest and most technically challenging routes, the Saint PD-M829s are big. The pedal platform measures 121 x 110mm, with an impressively slim 11.6mm centre thickness.

Shimano has managed to accommodate 14 placement points and includes ten pins with the Saint PD-M829s.

Although larger than the new XTs, these new Saint flat pedals feature an alloy and composite resin construction to reduce weight without sacrificing strength. The result is a robust gravity riding flat pedal, at only 397g.

Shimano has not announced pricing for the new flat pedal range, but we’ll be sure to update that once those numbers are confirmed.