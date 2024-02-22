Six-bar linkages and lightweight e-bikes discussed on the latest MBR show

Alan and Danny discuss their first ride impressions of the latest Scott Ransom Enduro bike and Pivot Switchblade trail bike in the MBR show.

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for new products, with Scott launching a sleek new Ransom enduro bike, and Pivot updating its trail-friendly Switchblade. Alan and Danny run through the key points on these new models and reveal their first ride impressions in the latest MBR show.

Scott’s Ransom enduro bike hasn’t been updated for five years, so this is new model is a significant change. The shock gets tucked away inside the frame for a seamless look and better protection from the elements, so the Ransom now resembles the rest of the Scott range. But to achieve the desired suspension characteristics in such a confined space, Scott has engineered a complex six-bar linkage for the bike.

A remote lever hooks up to the shock and allows riders to reduce the travel, increase the efficiency, and adapt the dynamic geometry to improve the bike’s climbing and pedalling ability. Then, at the flick of a lever, you can go full beast mode on the descents. So has the US brand played it too safe with the new Switchblade? Watch the video or read our Switchblade first ride review to find out.

Also on the show we take a look at the news headlines, including the new Focus Vam2. This is a lightweight e-bike powered by the Fazua Ride 60 motor, boasting a claimed weight of 16.2kg. Some of that weight saving has been achieved by the short travel platform, allied with a flexstay back end.

In other news, Formula has introduced a worthy 10-year support plan for its forks, shocks, and brakes. So Formula customers can enjoy peace-of-mind if anything goes wrong during their ownership.

Finally there’s the concerning news that historic trail centre, Coed y Brenin, is under threat of closure due to funding cuts at Natural Resources Wales.

Tune in to the latest MBR show for all this and more. And to ensure you don’t miss a video, you can subscribe to the MBR YouTube channel here.