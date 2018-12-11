Shimano introduce new E-Tube Ride app to reduce eMTB prices

There is of course a slight quirk with the new E-Tube Ride app as it requires the use of a new, proprietary Bluetooth device to enable communication between your phone and bike. The new EW-EN100 bluetooth device will pair your phone with your bike and handle the transfer of information. The device also contains a toggle switch that allows you to change drive unit support modes instead of using the switch on the left hand side of the handlebar, which brings the potential to create an even more economical e-bike.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE APP

The new E-TUBE RIDE app is now available to download from iPhone or Android app stores.