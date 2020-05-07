New Shimano Deore M6100 goes 12-speed

Mountain bike 12-speed lands at Shimano Deore level

Shimano today releases its latest 12-speed MTB groupset, the Shimano Deore M6100 series, to bring premium technologies to a new price level.

Shimano Deore M6100 press release

Fourth-tier Shimano MTB groupset brings proven 12-speed drivetrain and braking technology to the masses, with new 11 and 10-speed versions too.

The M6100 series is molded from the same DNA the top tier XTR, SHIMANO DEORE XT and SLX mountain biking groupsets and is fully compatible with its more progressive companions so you can pick your favorite setup to match your riding needs.

Meanwhile the 11-speed and 10-speed versions build on SHIMANO DEORE’s mountain biking legacy, retaining technologies such as HG HYPERGLIDE shifting, 2-WAY RELEASE levers, SHIMANO SHADOW RD+ derailleurs and I-SPEC EV handlebar controls to broaden the versatility of this value-focused group.

SHIMANO DEORE M6100 series (12-speed)

Shimano’s proven 12-speed technologies are inherent in every component at SHIMANO DEORE level.

1×12 Crankset

The SHIMANO DEORE 12-speed crankset (FC-M6100) with its sleek metallic colour shift design comes in single-only (1×12) configuration for drivetrain simplicity. It features the same DYNAMIC CHAIN ENGAGEMENT+ technology as XTR, SHIMANO DEORE XT and SLX cranksets which, with its narrow/wide tooth profile, provides the key to the improved chain retention, smoothness and quietness of the drivetrain. For secure and fast mounting of the chainring, the crank is equipped with a direct mount system, making chainring changes a breeze.

Options include the choice between 170mm or 175mm crank arm lengths, 30T or 32T chainrings (although there is full compatibility between smaller or larger chainrings at SLX, XT and XTR level), or the choice between three different Q-factors (stance widths), 172mm (for an O.L.D. of 142/148mm), 178mm (O.L.D. 148mm) or 181mm (O.L.D. 157mm). Two alternative non-series SHIMANO DEORE-level cranksets are also available, the FC-MT511-1 (30T, 32T) and the FC-MT510-1 (30T, 32T, 34T).

Cassette & chain

The SHIMANO DEORE 12-speed MICROSPLINE cassette (CS-M6100) is made from 12 durable steel sprockets and comes in a 10-51T gear ratio. Complete with the unmatched shifting quality of HYPERGLIDE+ technology you can shift both up and down this cassette under load, making SHIMANO DEORE shifting smoother than ever before.

The SHIMANO DEORE 12-speed HG chain (CN-M6100) offers a smooth transmission with strong chain retention by extended portions on the end of inner chain plates to combine perfectly with DYNAMIC CHAIN ENGAGEMENT+ front chainrings and HYPERGLIDE+ cassettes to let you pedal continuously, even whilst changing gear under load.

Rear derailleur

The 12-speed SHIMANO DEORE rear derailleur (RD-M6100-SGS) enables precise and quick shifting within the 10-51T range. 13-tooth pulley wheels and SHIMANO SHADOW RD+ technology reduces chain chatter and gives you improved chain retention thanks to a stiffer derailleur arm and higher chain tension.

Shifter

The SHIMANO DEORE 12-speed right-side shifter (SL-M6100-IR) benefits from the same technologies as XTR, SHIMANO DEORE XT and SLX; I-SPEC EV. This offers you greater ergonomic adjustments like 14mm lateral movement and 10 degrees rotational movement so you can tailor your handlebar controls much more to your liking. Together with the speed of RAPIDFIRE PLUS and a 2-WAY RELEASE feature you can shift up and down the 12 gears of your cassette faster than ever before.

Brakes

The SHIMANO DEORE M6100 brakes come in either an XC-specific two piston caliper (BR-M6100) or the trail/enduro four piston variant (BR-M6120), both with a redesigned brake lever (BL-M6100) resulting in a stiffer mount for better feedback and more power. The brake levers are equipped with Shimano’s proven SERVO WAVE technology which results in quicker pad/rotor engagement, improved power and a shorter free stroke. Both calipers can be used with resin or metal pads and are best used with the SM-RT64 or SM-RT54 rotors.

Completing the cockpit is an optional seat post lever, the SL-MT500. This allows riders to quickly operate the seat post without sacrificing their hand position on the grip. The SL-MT500 seat post lever comes either in a clamp band or I-SPEC EV variation for a neater handlebar set up.