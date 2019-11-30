Save a whopping £1,200 on this Scott Genius ERide in Tredz Black Friday sales

Was £4,599.00, now £3,399

This pedal assist Scott Genius ebike is an excellent example of a modern ebike. Unashamedly capable. Coherent aesthetics. Good geometry. Capable components.

>>> Black Friday 2019 mountain bike deals: kids bikes, convertible helmets, dropper posts and much more!

Black Friday’s official date is November 29 (today!) with mega deals expected to last until Monday December 2. There’s plenty of offers floating around already, and we’re doing the hard part by wading through them, to find the best deals on products our tech team recommends.

If you’re contemplating getting your first ebike, one piece of advice from us would be ‘don’t do it tentatively’. Jump in with both feet and get a full-on full-sus ebike from a reputable brand, with a worthwhile amount of travel, decent finishing kit and a tried and true motor.

Something like a Scott. With 150mm of travel at both ends. Fox suspension. SRAM Eagle drivetrain. Shimano brakes. Schwalbe tyres. Syncros componentry. All topped (bottomed?) off with a Shimano STEPS E8000 motor and battery system.

E.Drive System

Shimano STEPS E8000 250W w/integr. 500Wh Battery

SC-E8000 Display

Shimano 4A Charger

Remote System

SCOTT TwinLoc Remote Technology

3 modes front and rear

Integrated grip clamp

Frame: Alloy Frame / Virtual 4 link kinematic VLK 27.5″ and 29″ compatible / geo adj. / Boost 148x12mm 150mm travel / Shimano E-8000 integr. DT Battery Tapered Headtube E2, Central Kickstand Mount

Fork: FOX 36 Rhythm Air Grip 3 / 3-Modes / 15x110mm QR axle tapered steerer / Reb. Adj. / Lockout / 150mm travel

Rear Shock: FOX Float EVOL Performace Trunnion 3 modes / Lockout-Trail-Descend DPS / Reb. Adj. Travel 150mm / 185x55mm

Headset: Syncros FL2.0 Press Fit E2 / Tapered 1.5″-1 1/8″ OD 50/62mm / ID 44/56mm

Stem: Syncros FL2.0 / 6061 Alloy integrated Spacer & Top Cup / 31.8mm / 6° / 1 1/8″

Bars: Syncros FL2.0 Steps mini Riser / Alloy 6061 12mm rise / 9° / 760mm Syncros Pro lock-on grips

Front Brake: Shimano BR-MT520 Disc 203mm F&R / SM-RT64 CL Rotor

Rear Brake: Shimano BR-MT520 Disc 203mm F&R / SM-RT64 CL Rotor

Brake Lever: Shimano BL-MT501

Rear Mech: SRAM NX Eagle / 12 Speed

Shifters: SRAM NX Eagle Single Click

Speed: 12

Rims: Syncros X-30S / 32H / 30mm / Sleeve Joint Tubeless ready

Front Hub: Shimano HB-MT400-B CL / 15x110mm

Rear Hub: Shimano FH-MT400-B CL / Boost 12x148mm

Spokes: Stainless Black

Front Tyre: Schwalbe MagicMary Snake Skin / TL-Easy / Apex / Addix Soft 700 Series: 27.5×2.8″ / 900 Series: 29×2.6″

Rear Tyre: Schwalbe Hans Dampf Snake Skin / TL-Easy / Apex / Addix Speedgrip 700 Series: 27.5×2.8″ / 900 Series: 29×2.6″

Seat Post: Syncros Dropper 2.5 / Remote 31.6mm / S size 100mm / M, L & XL 125mm

Saddle: Syncros Tofino 2.0 / CRMO rails

Chainset: Shimano STEPS FC-E8000 / 165mm / 34T

Chain: SRAM NX Eagle

Cassette: SRAM PG1230 / 11-50 T

Battery (Wh): 500 Wh

Motor: Shimano

User Interface: Shimano SC-E8000 Display