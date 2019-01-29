Details of new Santa Cruz Carbon Chameleon

Excellent promo video to boot

The do-it-all aluminium hardtail now has a fantastic plastic sibling; check out the new 29/27.5+ Santa Cruz Carbon Chameleon.

Santa Cruz Carbon Chameleon need to know

Two bottle cage mounts (including option for a cargo cage mount under downtube)

Convertible between 29 or 27.5+ wheels

Geared and singlespeed dropouts (compatible with aluminum Chameleon)

Clearance for up to 3.0” tires (27.5+) or 2.5” (29er)

Internal brake and dropper routing

Sizes: S, M, L, XL

UK Price RRP: Frame Only: £1,399

S Build & S+ Build: £3,799

SE Reserve Build & SE Reserve + Build: £5,699

Santa Cruz Carbon Chameleon press release

The tin lizard has ascended the evolutionary ladder and is now a fully-imagined carbon fiber creature. It’s Darwinism in action.

We took the fun-loving, shreddy spirit and adjustability of the beloved aluminum Chameleon but evolved it into a lighter, faster, more advanced species. It’s a do-it-all hardtail that is as happy making the most of backyard booter (mis)adventures as it is fully- loaded with camp gear and a color-matched dangle mug.

Speaking of color-matched, the custom blue Hope hubs and headset on the SE kit make this reptile stand out from the crowd. Two bottle cage mounts, including a triple-bolt cargo cage mount under the downtube mean you can escape from the crowds, too.

The Carbon Chameleon changes to suit its environment. Twenty-niner or 27.5+, geared or single-speed, this adaptable hardtail utilizes a suite of simple, swappable dropouts to convert it from aggro trail charger to single-speed racer to husky bikepacking mule, or anything in between.

The most versatile bike in our range ticks even more boxes.