Sam Dale’s Nomad adventures in the Alps

Living the sweet, sweet van life, Sam Dale and the new Nomad head out on an adventure that takes in incredible trails, and one of the world's craziest MTB races

The new Santa Cruz Nomad is built for adventure in the big mountains, and that’s exactly where rider Sam Dale took his new Nomad this summer, for the ultimate Alpine bike and van trip. And if this video of his adventures doesn’t make you want to head out and have fun, we don’t know what will.

Road trips, van life, mountain laps, cold beers, river dips and bike parks antics; this is the very definition of a mountain bike summer. Dale even manages time to rock up and take on the always crazy and wild Megavalanche, where riders race from an Alpine peak in France right down to the valley bottom, via snow-covered pistes, rocky mountain trails, forests and meadows.

Dale also visited La Grave, home of the new Les Vallons de la Meije trail which was funded by the new Santa Cruz PayDirt fund. The new trail starts at the top of the historic Téléphériques des Glaciers de la Meije cable car, with views at the top of the iconic Mont Blanc. An incredible 5,000ft descent then takes you through everything from rock-strewn high mountain tracks and paths to singletrack and pine-shaded trails. Definitely one for the riding bucket list.

So if you’re looking for holiday inspiration, Sam Dale has an adventure template we’re very tempted to copy.