New technical trail wear line produced in-house, with jersey and shorts options for men and women. Rocky Mountain unveils new Technical Collection clothing line

Canadian bike brand Rocky Mountain has just released a new range of technical bike wear, developed in-house and boasting a range of fabrics and features designed for the rigours of North Shore – and global – mountain biking.

The range consists of three jerseys, shorts, and bib liners, with both men’s and women’s versions.

With a nod to the fact that a lot of riding happens out in the depths of the woods and wilds, Rocky Mountain has also incorporated RECCO reflectors. Most often associated with winter sports, RECCO is used by mountain rescue crews to more easily and speedily find individuals, which is a definite plus-point should the worst happen in the back of beyond.

Rocky Mountain Air Supply Jersey

A lightweight short-sleeved jersey constructed from fast-wicking and highly breathable polyester fabric with antimicrobial treatment, designed for hot conditions. The cut is ride-specific with reinforced seams and additional protection for areas that are likely to experience high wear and tear. It features an integrated RECCO reflector, plus emergency ID tag which doubles as google wipe.

Price: $85 CAD / $75 USD

Rocky Mountain Slab City 70 Jersey

Casual styling but ride-specific cut, again constructed from breathable and lightweight antimicrobial-treated polyester. The RECCO reflector and emergency ID tag/goggle wipe also features. The men’s version has long sleeves, which the women’s version is 3/4-length sleeves.

Price: $90 CAD / $80 USD

Rocky Mountain Nelson 70 Jersey

A casual styled short-sleeve jersey that combines technical, breathable polyester fabric, a ride-specific cut, with some cool graphics. Reinforced seams and burlier fabrics in high-wear zones help longevity, and antimicrobial treatment helps ward off stinky pits. It also has the integrated RECCO reflector and emergency ID tag.

Price: $75 CAD / $65 USD

Rocky Mountain Expresso 90 Hoodie

A technical ride hoody, or post-ride hangout garment, with relaxed styling that hides some impressive technical elements. These include Polartec Power Air fabric which provides good insulation combined with breathability, plus water resistant finish. The hood is helmet compatible, and again the RECCO reflector and emergency ID tag make an appearance.

Price: $250 CAD / $210 USD

Rocky Mountain Legend 90 Shorts

Every mountain biker knows the holy grail of the perfect pair of bike shorts, or at least you do when you’ve found it. That’s what Rocky Mountain set out to construct; versatile, technical and comfortable. The cut is designed to sit just below the knees with a 4-way stretch fabric and articulated cut at the knee with room for knee pads. High-wear areas are protected with more robust fabrics.

On-board storage includes slack pockets, a zipped phone pocket, and micro-mesh storage area at the lumbar area of the shorts. There’s also a ‘pass-through’ zone on the right thigh that allows wearers to reach through the shorts to access pockets in the liner shorts – say, for example, in the Rocky Mountain Darkside liner).

Finally, DWR finish provides a degree of protection from showers, and the shorts have an integrated RECCO reflector.

Price: $190 CAD / $155 USD

Rocky Mountain Darkside Bib Liner

A bib liner with a mountain bike specific pad and lightweight and very breathable fabric, combining micro-mesh and lycra with recycled lycra content. Silicone grippers at the leg help keep securely in place when pedalling and shredding and the straps or suspenders have a seamless design which lies flat against the skin. And finally, a storage pocket at the thigh is located in just the right spot to be accessed from the Legend 90’s pass-through pocket.