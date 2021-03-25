Clipless and flat pedal options from the Italians, as Gravita brings some fashion sense to gravity riding.

Italian shoe design is revered and if you desire more comfort and style for enduro or downhill riding, Fizik has a Gravita range of solutions.

Although Fizik is best known for its saddles, or lightweight road and XC mountain bike shoes, they have now expanded the product offering with clipless and flat pedal friendly Gravitas.

These shoes are shaped to be ergonomically comfortable without sacrificing pedal grip, walking comfort or durability.

As you would expect from Fizik, the Gravita range has impeccably selected material proportions and stitch lines, which make these downhill orientated mountain bike shoes look less like skateboarding sneakers.

Fizik has structured the Gravita range between Tensor and Versor options, both available in clipless or flat pedal configuration. The Tensor shoes have Fizik’s strap-and-lace securing system, whilst the Versors are pure lace-ups.

Vibram rubber where it matters, most

All the Gravita variants use Fizik’s X6 outsole which combines a nylon shank (for stiffness, with an EVA midsole (boosting comfort) and Megagrip tread underfoot, supplied by Vibram.

The difference between Tensor and Versor is in the uppers, where the strap-and-lace shoes have Ripstop fabric and thermoplastic polyurethane, whilst the Versors feature only Ripstop construction.

Fizik has also added a raised toe box and ankle bracing for the Gravity Tensor, whilst the Versor has a slimmer profile and slightly less structural protection.

Clipless Gravitas have generously sized cleat tracks, for those enduro and downhill riders who like to run their cleats way back, for greater balance confidence on steep descents.

Gravita covers a broad price range

Fizik claims 310g as the reference weight classification for its Tensor and Versor flat pedal shoes, with the clipless Versor coming in at 355g and a cleat-pedal ready Tensor, being heaviest, at 410g.

Pricing for the new Fizik Gravita range commences at £124.99 for a Versor flat, with the clipless version priced at £129.99.

If you like a strap-and-lace upper and a touch more protection, the Gravita Tensor flat is £164.99 and a clipless pair sells for £174.99.