Ribble Cycles to host interactive bike show today at 1pm and 6pm

Strange times call for innovation and new ideas

Ribble Cycles were supposed to be expoing at the postponed London Bike Show this weekend. Instead they’re doing the show online.

>>> Ribble HT Ti review: Ribble Cycles’ first mountain bike in 20 years blends the old and the new

You may remember a few weeks ago when Ribble Cycles unveiled their Live In-Store scheme where people could one-way video call intop Ribble HQ and converse with a shop staffer. Today’s in-house bike show livestream will have been partly inspired by that.

More information and the show’s running order can be found here.

Ribble Cycles to host the world’s first interactive bike show

On Friday 27th March, Ribble invite you to join them as they hold Ribble Live – showcasing the latest range line-up online via your tablet, mobile device or laptop – wherever you are in the world.

With the postponement of the London Bike Show, Ribble will be bringing their show to you and recreating the show experience online. Their show stand has been recreated at their Preston HQ and will provide live streaming by their team of experts to talk through the current range followed by a Q&A session at the end of each stream.

The event will be streamed at 1pm and 6pm on RibbleCycles.co.uk, Facebook Live and YouTube.

The team will then be available over the weekend for one-on-one sessions on the stand through Ribble Live go in-store.