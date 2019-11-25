Laurence Crossman-Emms’ award winning dirty picture

Photo of Katy Winton riding Blaenau Ffestiniog wins Red Bull Illume innovation category

Puddles can be beautiful. Check out mbr snapper’s photo of Katy Winton riding Blaenau Ffestiniog wins Red Bull Illume innovation category.

Category Finalist 2019: Innovation by Sony

Photographer: Laurence Crossman-Emms

Athlete: Katy Winton

Location: Blaenau Ffestiniog, North Wales, United Kingdom

Camera: Canon 5D Mk3

Lens: Canon 16-35mm 2.8 L II

ISO: 200

F-Stop: 4.5

Shutter Speed: 1/2000th

Laurence Crossman-Emms: “Blaenau Ffestiniog was once described as the wettest place in Wales, this is no lie. Even when the sun shines, the puddles are plentiful. I’ve always been attracted to their animations when struck by a bicycle at full steep. The tyres of Katy Winton making the perfect parting of this muddy sea. The combination of dynamic action and the silk-like curtains made me try each time more determined. There are always challenges when shooting bikes and water close up … don’t get run over and don’t get wet.

“This concept had always been in the back of my mind but finding the perfect location and it aligning with both the weather and sufficient puddle depth was tough. This breathless day at Antur Stiniog with Katy proved ideal. You can never guess how water reacts when you hit it with force, sometimes the results exceed your expectations … this was one of those times.”