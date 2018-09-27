It’s the Red Bull Foxhunt this weekend

200 to take on Rachel Atherton

World’s only all-female downhill race returns to Wales this weekend as 200 female riders race the five-time World Champion Rachel Atherton.

>>> Rachel Atherton’s five tips for improving your mountain biking

Red Bull Foxhunt returns to the hills of Machynlleth, Wales on 29th and 30th September 2018 with recently crowned five-time world champion Rachel Atherton returning as the fox.

Rachel Atherton will be bringing Red Bull Foxhunt to her hometown of Machynlleth for the second time. Over 200 female riders (known as the ‘Hounds’) will take on this purpose built, 2km technical course in a bid to outride the best downhill racer in the world. The hounds will be released with a head start and will be chased down by Rachel, who aims to overtake as many as possible. The winner is the first rider to reach the finish line.

The event takes place over two days with course practice and timed qualification runs taking place on Saturday 29th September, followed by the main event race on Sunday 30th September.

The bespoke course winds its way through open grassland, woodland berms and technical rock sections. Set over a 2km distance, the race track starts on the open grassland at the peak of the hill, descends through rolling hills as the course funnels the riders into a tighter course. It then enters into close woodland where you will find winding berms through the trees before dropping down out of the trees and through technical rock gardens towards the sprint into the final finish field.

As well as racing against the 5x World Champion, entrants will get the chance to test ride bikes and gain tips and mechanical help from experts throughout the weekend. The whole event has a festival feel, with camping on-site, a tipi, live music, DJ sets, yoga and food for all competitors.

Foxhunt aims to inspire the next generation of mountain bikers by benchmarking themselves against the world’s best on a technical downhill terrain.