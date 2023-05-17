Ratboy is back! The Red Bull Hardline ’23 lineup is all killer, no filler.

Josh Bryceland, Kyle Strait, Gee Atherton, Jackson Goldstone... just a few of the athletes that will be taking on the 'world's toughest downhill race' on the 16th July 2023 in the Dyfi Valley, Wales.

The Red Bull Hardline is a highlight of the downhill racing calender. Absolutely massive jumps, mind-blowing speed, and racing it this year is an absolutely killer line-up of atheletes including defending champion Jackson Goldstone, Red Bull Rampage competitor Kyle Strait, and the Ratboy himself.

Yes, Josh Bryceland is back after a 4-year hiatus, and is keen to get back on the steep stuff. “I’ve been off the race circuit for a couple years now, last time I rode Red Bull Hardline was 2018,” he explains. “These days I’ve mostly been riding with mates for the fun of it, but I’m ready to get stuck back in this year and take on Red Bull Hardline for the second time”.

The ninth edition of the Red Bull Hardline, dubbed the ‘world’s toughest downhill mountain bike race’ will take place on Sunday 16th July in Dyfi Valley, Wales, UK. If you want to watch the action, tune in to Red Bull TV where it will be broadcast live globally, and Red Bull will also been screening action from the course walk and practice on Red Bull Bike YouTube before the main event.

You can also join in the action by heading to one of the live screenings happening at bike parks and venues across the country, including:

Brink, London

No Limits, Leeds

Adrenaline Alley, Corby

FlyUp 417, Gloucestershire

And there are also tickets available if you want to watch the action up front, in person, amongst the throng of cheering spectators. Tickets are on sale now on the Red Bull Hardline website.

Bryceland, Goldstone and Strait are just three of the 30 pro athletes that will be pitting their wits, skills, strength and nerve against the incredibly technical track, constructed by Dan Atherton. Also in the mix are Kade Edwards, George Brannigan, Craig Evans, Thibault Laly and Kaos Seagrave.

Joe Smith and Taylor Vernon, who placed second and third respetively last year, have returned for another crack at the top spot. Bernard Kerr, who has an impressive three Hardline wins to his name, returns to settle a score after crashing out on the rock slab section high on the course in 2022.

And of course, it wouldn’t be hardline if there wasn’t an Atherton racing it! Gee Atherton celebrated his return to racing at last years event after suffering extensive injuries in a horrific crash. He finished in fifth, which is all the more impressive given he was racing with broken femur!

“The legacy of Red Bull Hardline speaks for itself,” he says. “To hold the event for a ninth year is just a dream. The world’s best riders continue to push their own limits here in Machynlleth and the boundaries of the sport continue to be exceeded. I’m excited to see what the crew pull out the bag this year.”

Dyfi is home to Atherton, and he’s equally at home on the massive jumps, huge drops and technical sections of the Hardline course, so we can’t wait to see what he pulls out of the back this year.

Another athlete coming back to action after injury is Strait, who fractured three vertebrae last year competing at the Red Bull Rampage event in the US. His recovery is proceeding steadily, and it’s safe to say his Hardline debut will be epic.

As well as showcasing the incredible talents of some of the world’s best bike athletes, Hardline is also an incredible showcase for the beautiful landscape of the Dyfi Valley in Wales. The surrounding peaks and valleys give the event a suitable dramatic setting. And in order to look after this beautiful environment, Red Bull are working with Trash Free Trails (TFT) for the third year running to ensure the footprint of the event is minimal. TFT is a community-focussed, non-profit organisation all about educating people on how to protect trails and the wild places they take us.

Visit the Red Bull Hardline website for further details, and in the meantime add that date to your diary.

“The course at Red Bull Hardline is like no other,” says last year’s winner Jackson Goldstone. “To take the win last year with such stiff competition was an epic feeling. I’m stoked to get back out to Wales for Round 2”.

And we’re stoked to watch all the action unfold.

