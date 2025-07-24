Red Bull Hardline Wales is almost here, and first clips show the youngsters absolutely flying: could we have a rookie win in 2025?

Red Bull Hardline, the biggest racing weekend in mountain biking, is back for 2025... here's everything you need to know

Red Bull Hardline Wales is back in Dyfi Valley from 25-27 July, and we can’t wait. Red Bull Hardline is one of the toughest mountain bike races on the planet, mixing in downhill tech and a bit of freestyle in there as well for good measure. It’s an invite-only event, and this year 32 of the best mountain bike riders in the world are descending on Machynlleth, Wales to tackle the treacherous route. So who’s there, what’s the craic with the course – is the canyon gap in it this year?! And how can you watch it? All will be revealed.

Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

It’s a sold-out crowd of thousands of people in Wales this weekend, and even I will be there going, “Oh my god, that gap is way bigger than it looks on TV.” And so forth. And then likely slipping down the hill in my trainers, with thousands of onlookers.

But what we’re really interested in is who’s going to win, and what features are there this year. Sadly, it looks like the infamous Canyon Gap won’t be included in the track, although the riders are probably thinking, ‘thank goodness for that.’

Features like the road gap, however will still be there and the Crag Drop, too. So expect the same level of gnar we see every year – and who knows what the weather will do to the track, too.

Who is racing this year?

After Jackson Goldstone won the men’s category at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania earlier this year, he is back in Wales looking to do the double.

Last year’s winner, Rónán Dunne will be there, as well as some staples of the race like Gee Atherton, Matt Jones and Bernard Kerr. We’ve also seen Adam Brayton getting a custom painted Saracen Myst X Ltd frameset in time for the weekend, too.

But perhaps we should be keeping a closer eye on some of the rookies…Asa Vermette has been seen absolutely sending it on the track this week, and we expect he’ll be right up there at the finish.

In the women’s event, Gracey Hemstreet and Hannah Bergemann are among those confirmed to tackle the course, and we’re hoping it will be another record-breaking year, with the first female finisher of the race to come.

Where to watch

So when is Red Bull Hardline Wales on? The riders have been busy getting prepped all week, and some even have some track walk and POV runs up on their social accounts already.

But officially, the event begins on Saturday with open practice in the morning, and seeding runs at 2PM.

On the Sunday, there’s time for more practice in the morning and then the finals begin at 2:30PM, with prize giving expected around 5PM.

And unlike the downhill season, Red Bull Hardline is available to stream for free on Red Bull TV.

So see you there, maybe even literally. I’ll be the token northerner scoffing at the price of a bacon roll and applying factor 50 in 10 degree heat.

redbull.com/gb-en