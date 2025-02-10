Five things we learned from watching a brutal Red Bull Hardline Tasmania

We were on the edge of our seats this weekend, well, the edge of our beds - it was 3 o'clock in the morning...

Red Bull Hardline Tasmania was back for its second edition this weekend, with over 20 male and female riders hitting the 2.9km track in dusty Australia. From bikes with belt drives to Jackson Goldstone making his winning return, there was plenty to dissect from the dusty Tasmanian track. Let’s dive in…

Gracey Hemstreet is as badass as ever

After she became the first woman to complete a full top-to-bottom Red Bull Hardline run in 2024, she came back this year to do it again and win the women’s category. It’s hard to believe she’s only 20 years old, with such poise and experience on the bike. She finished in a time of 4:06.465, making it look easy as she fluidly rode some of the biggest features in MTB racing. She was also the only woman in the finals, further cementing her place as the Queen of Red Bull Hardline.

Hemstreet said after her finals run that “it was just what I wanted to do; be smooth and just have fun.” She will be racing with Norco Race Division at the DH World Cups this year, alongside fellow Hardline rider Erice van Leuven, who unfortunately crashed pretty hard.

Goldstone’s back on the top step

2024 was a tough year for Jackson Goldstone, after crashing at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania and tearing his ACL and MCL ligaments on his left knee. The resulting recovery took longer than he’d have liked, but he returned to Hardline Tasmania and won by 0.233 seconds from American youngster, Asa Vermette. Australian Troy Brosnan finished in third.

After he won, he said: “This is my first big race back and to come back and win it is probably one of the biggest moments of my life. I don’t even know what to say, that was amazing.”

Goldstone’s run was pretty seamless throughout, and you can watch his winning POV below.

Never underestimate the Hardline track

If the Atherton’s have designed or built something, then it should never be underestimated. But this week we were reminded of the risks riders take by racing these events – particularly before the DH season has begun. Women’s DH current World Champion, Vali Höll and British rider Tahnée Seagrave both pulled out of racing because the World Cups remain their priority for the season.

But, a few of those that did choose to ride ended their time in Tasmania in the hospital, or at least on the ground. Erice van Leuven, Norco teammate of eventual women’s winner Gracey Hemstreet, crashed on the creek gap during practice and ended up breaking her back, neck and wrist. She later posted on her Instagram account with the caption:

“Well shit happens. A humongous thanks to my team, my family and everyone around me, you are all legends. I had the biggest crash of my life yesterday, and am very lucky to be walking.

“I’ve broken my back, neck and wrist along with some small internal injuries. Once my lung heals up in the next few days the countdown will be on to fly back to NZ to spend some quality time with the animals at home!

“A rollercoaster week at Hardline. From not thinking I could ride to ticking off the whole course in the space of a few runs.

“This place is rad, but also no joke. Fired up to come back next year.”

Last year’s winner of both Tasmania and Wales Hardline editions, Rónán Dunne, also crashed in practice, slamming into a boulder after coming off his bike. Thankfully, though, it looks like he suffered no major injuries so we should see him lining up for the DH season soon.

The future is bright, and these younguns are ridiculously talented

18-year-old American rider, Asa Vermette became the youngest ever rider to podium at Hardline after finishing 2nd at the weekend. In his short career, he’s already become Junior DH World Champion in Fort Bill last year and USA National Champion, too.

So the future is looking bright for the youngster, as well as the rest of the ‘next generation.’ Let’s not forget, Goldstone is only 21 years old too, and there’s plenty of other talent coming through in the junior ranks that is set to make the next few years exciting for racing fans.

Bikes with belt drives work, and they look pretty damn good too

Just a few weeks ago Atherton revealed the team’s new DH rig for the season – the A.200.G, complete with a Gates belt drive instead of a chain and derailleur setup. Admittedly, it’s a relatively new concept for DH racing, and Hardline was the first time for many fans to see the bike in the wild. Team Atherton’s Charlie Hatton finished 9th on his A.200.G, after a gnarly crash in practice saw him set off pretty early in the finals race run.

Gee Atherton, on the other hand, debuted the S.200, the brand’s new alloy DH bike which uses a twin-link DWR suspension setup which should be available for the general public to buy soon for a sumly price of £4,999.

redbull.com