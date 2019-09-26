Rhayader’s Pump Track Wales claims to be biggest pump track in the UK

Pump Track Wales opened last weekend and it's a big 'un

Pump Track Wales opened last weekend and it’s a big ‘un. The designers go as far to claim that it’s the biggest pump track in the UK.

>>> The world’s smallest bikepark

The new track has been officially called Pump Track Wales – perhaps intentionally echoing the status and expansiveness of Bikepark Wales? – and was designed in a sort of ‘mirrored’ style by Arran Cartwright Associates. Clark and Kent built the track.

While you’re there you could have a crack at doing our acclaimed Elan Valley route.

Address: Rhayader Rugby Football Club, LD6 5BP

Quoted in the Powys County Times, Alan Samuel, of Rhayader and District Sports and Recreation Association said: “We have been working with Mogwai Media to produce an iconic brand for the facility. We wanted our brand to mirror the aspirations we have of being the best pump track in the country. Therefore, our Pump Track Wales brand has been launched this week.”

County Councillor Kelvyn Curry: “This is a project funded through Welsh Government’s EU Rural Communities Rural Development Programme, Powys County Council, Big Lottery Fund and The Ashley Family Foundation, with a lot of hard work from Town Councillors and members of the Sports Association. It will be a great addition to this fantastic town.”