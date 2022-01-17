Fox outerwear protects you on any ride, in any weather

Fox’s entire outerwear collection can deal with rain, cold and wind thanks to its customisable layering solution

Fox clothing is known as one of the most stylish brands on the market, and its current outerwear collection enhances this quality with some serious technical know-how, whatever the weather throws at you.

Choosing performance bike outerwear can be confusing and full of jargon, which is why Fox organises its outerwear range into clear and understandable categories, using three overarching category names: Water, Fire and Wind. Even without explaining any further, it’s easy to work out what each category focuses on. Water is for rainy and wet weather. Fire is for cold temperatures. Wind is for, yep… you guessed it, windy conditions.

Within each of the three categories (Water, Fire, Wind) there is a comprehensive range of apparel, from high-tech garments with fancy fabrics and an athletic cut through to simpler, classic pieces with a more casual look. The entire collection is designed so that you can – and should – mix and match between the three categories (Water, Fire, Wind) to assemble an outfit that best suits you and your riding environment. Cold but dry? Wet but mild? Windy AF? A typical UK woodland rider, for instance, may wish to prioritise wet weather protection and not be so concerned with cold temperatures or wind chill.

To help you work out what’s best for you and your riding, we’ve gone through Fox’s outerwear range and selected a few items in each category (Water, Fire, Wind) that we feel are the most useful for most mountain bikers.

Water

Fox Ranger 3L Water Jacket

Designed to keep you dry through the wettest of conditions. Features fully taped seams and a waterproof zip. Full three-layer fabric with impressive breathability (10,000gm/m2/24hr). Compartmentalised front pockets that are also water resistant. Adjustable cinch hem. Laser cut, billowed pockets that keep your stuff comfortable and away from your body.

Fox Ranger 3L Water Pant

Trail or enduro riding trousers designed to handle wet conditions. TruSeal waterproof, breathable, seam-sealed construction locks out both rain and puddle spray. Lightweight three-layer waterproof, windproof, breathable main body fabric. DWR finish (Durable Water Repellent) shrugs off moisture, dirt, and debris. Race Ratchet Closure System has proved its reliability on the World Cup DH scene. Tapered leg tailoring designed for all-day mountain biking as well as contemporary style.

Fire

Fox Ranger Fire Jacket

An insulated softshell jacket designed specifically for mountain biking. Durable and tough construction with rugged polyester outer and brushed fleece interior. Zip pockets with elasticated internal pocket for secure storage. No-fuss elasticated cuffs and hem combined with drop-tail rear for lower back coverage when riding. Performs just as well off the bike and in the pub!

Fox Defend Fire Alpha Vest

A new garment for 2022, the Defend Fire Alpha Vest is sure to be a hit with riders who like to layer-up without excess bulk or faff. Adaptable-to-changing-weather, and breathability helps reduce the need to remove/add layers during a ride. Secure stash pocket on lower back with inner pocket.

Fox Defend Thermo Hooded Jersey

A tough but comfy layer designed to go next to skin and offering breathability combined with insulation. Polartec’s high-tech Power Grid fabric offers channeled insulation combined with sweat wicking. Without an outer jacket, the wind blocking fabric helps keep you warm. Close-fitting hood fits underneath helmets. Zipped hip pocket for stashing essentials.

Fox Flexair Pro Fire Alpha Pant

These riding trousers were something of a game changer when they appeared on the MTB scene. Impressively light with a tailored tapered fit this pant is at home on the climbs as well as the descents. Polartec’s Alpha insulation keeps the chills at bay whilst the TruDri fabrics move sweat away to keep you dry. On the outside the ratchet closure provides secure fit and adjustability whilst a DWR finish (Durable Water Repellent) sheds moisture and muck.

Fox Defend Pro Fire Glove

Keep your hands warm without resulting to bulky boxing glove alternatives. The Defend Pro Fire gloves are constructed from three-later softshell fabric and are DWR treated (Durable Water Repellent) with slim, fleece, waterproof palms. The cuffs are tailored long for both a secure fit and to weather sealing. Finger and thumbs feature conductive thread for smartphone/touchscreen device usability.

Wind

Fox Ranger Wind Pullover

For when the rain isn’t too heavy, nor the temperatures too cold. This is a lightweight anorak designed from four-way stretch polyester for performance and comfort. Generous hood fits over a helmet. Draw cord on lower hem for close fit. Zipped pockets. Packs neatly and easily into central front pocket for easy storage. DWR finish (Durable Water Repellent).

Fox Defend Wind Jacket

Packable. Impressively lightweight. Water resistant. Great for changeable weather conditions. Lightweight Cordura Ripstop main body with DWR treatment (Durable Water Repellent) shrugs off filth, rain and puddle spray. Packable into interior pocket; fits in most bike jersey rear pockets.

As you can see, Fox apparel isn’t just for pro riders. There are plenty of items suitable for all types of riders and budgets. Beginners, experienced riders, women, children… anyone who rides a mountain bike is well catered for by Fox.