New Privateer 141: trail bike 29er from the progressive enduro brand

Check out the Privateer 141 trail bike. Yes, it’s only been a week since they announced their Privateer E-161 ebike! They’re like buses these Privateers.

Privateer 141 need to know

Trail bike 29er (Smallest size P1 is 27.5in)

6066-T6 alumnium

140mm travel

64.5° head angle

78-79° seat angle

434-452mm chainstay lengths

440-510mm reach

Four sizes: P1, P2, P3, P4

SRP £2,989 complete (expected January 2021)

SRP £1,489 frame (expected November 2020)

The Privateer 161 is their flagship model but Privateer are aware that not everybody wants/needs (delete as prejudice dictates) a longer travel racing enduro bike beast. A mid-travel trail bike is always going to shift more units. Hence the The Privateer 141.

The 141 is very clearly a Privateer but it takes the 161’s numbers and streches out the seated riding position to be less extreme place to be for less severe gradient terrain.

Privateer: “When we launched the 161, many riders loved the Enduro World Series race-focused concept, but we know not everyone has access to world-class steep and technical alpine trails. We listened, and here it is, the 141.”

We don’t have a whole load of info to give you at the moment but we are due to have bash on a new Privateer 141 soon so we’ll aim to bring you one of our First Ride features as soon as is feasible.

Complete build