New Privateer 141: trail bike 29er from the progressive enduro brand

Check out the Privateer 141 trail bike. Yes, it’s only been a week since they announced their Privateer E-161 ebike! They’re like buses these Privateers.
Privateer 141 need to know
- Trail bike 29er (Smallest size P1 is 27.5in)
- 6066-T6 alumnium
- 140mm travel
- 64.5° head angle
- 78-79° seat angle
- 434-452mm chainstay lengths
- 440-510mm reach
- Four sizes: P1, P2, P3, P4
- SRP £2,989 complete (expected January 2021)
- SRP £1,489 frame (expected November 2020)
The Privateer 161 is their flagship model but Privateer are aware that not everybody wants/needs (delete as prejudice dictates) a longer travel racing enduro bike beast. A mid-travel trail bike is always going to shift more units. Hence the The Privateer 141.
The 141 is very clearly a Privateer but it takes the 161’s numbers and streches out the seated riding position to be less extreme place to be for less severe gradient terrain.
Privateer: “When we launched the 161, many riders loved the Enduro World Series race-focused concept, but we know not everyone has access to world-class steep and technical alpine trails. We listened, and here it is, the 141.”
We don’t have a whole load of info to give you at the moment but we are due to have bash on a new Privateer 141 soon so we’ll aim to bring you one of our First Ride features as soon as is feasible.
Complete build
- Fork – Fox 36 Performance Elite Grip 2
- Shock – Fox DPX2 Performance Elite
- Brakes – Magura MT5. 203/180 Storm HC Rotors
- Drive – Shimano 12 speed SLX with XT shifter
- Dropper – OneUp V2
- Cockpit – Race Vace Turbine R 800×20/Aeffect R 40mm
- Contact – Fabric Scoop Elite / FunGuy Grips
- Tyres – Schwable Magic Mary Super Trail Soft/Hans Dampf Super Trail Soft
- Wheels – HUNT Trail Wide
- Available in Raw, Charcoal Grey and Heritage Green