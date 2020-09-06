New Privateer 141: trail bike 29er from the progressive enduro brand

Benjamin Haworth

Yes, it's only been a week since they announced their Privateer E-161 ebike! They're like buses these Privateers

privateer 141
Check out the Privateer 141 trail bike.

Privateer 141 need to know

  • Trail bike 29er (Smallest size P1 is 27.5in)
  • 6066-T6 alumnium
  • 140mm travel
  • 64.5° head angle
  • 78-79° seat angle
  • 434-452mm chainstay lengths
  • 440-510mm reach
  • Four sizes: P1, P2, P3, P4
  • SRP £2,989 complete (expected January 2021)
  • SRP £1,489 frame (expected November 2020)

privateer 141

The Privateer 161 is their flagship model but Privateer are aware that not everybody wants/needs (delete as prejudice dictates) a longer travel racing enduro bike beast. A mid-travel trail bike is always going to shift more units. Hence the The Privateer 141.

The 141 is very clearly a Privateer but it takes the 161’s numbers and streches out the seated riding position to be less extreme place to be for less severe gradient terrain.

A one-piece rocker keeps alignment high for longer bearing life whilst increasing stiffness and strength

Privateer: “When we launched the 161, many riders loved the Enduro World Series race-focused concept, but we know not everyone has access to world-class steep and technical alpine trails. We listened, and here it is, the 141.”

privateer 141

Headtube guides: keeping annoying cattle rub and rattle to a minimum

We don’t have a whole load of info to give you at the moment but we are due to have bash on a new Privateer 141 soon so we’ll aim to bring you one of our First Ride features as soon as is feasible.

Three bearings in main pivot; bearings are always offset due to the chainring, so having two bearings on the drive side helps spread the load. Note, threaded BB and ISCG 05 mounts

Complete build

  • Fork – Fox 36 Performance Elite Grip 2
  • Shock – Fox DPX2 Performance Elite
  • Brakes – Magura MT5. 203/180 Storm HC Rotors
  • Drive – Shimano 12 speed SLX with XT shifter
  • Dropper – OneUp V2
  • Cockpit – Race Vace Turbine R 800×20/Aeffect R 40mm
  • Contact – Fabric Scoop Elite / FunGuy Grips
  • Tyres – Schwable Magic Mary Super Trail Soft/Hans Dampf Super Trail Soft
  • Wheels – HUNT Trail Wide
  • Available in Raw, Charcoal Grey and Heritage Green